Official ONS data reveals UK net migration has dropped to 77,000 in the year to June 2026, its lowest level since 1997. Political leaders clash over responsibility for the decline.

Net migration to the United Kingdom has fallen to its lowest annual level in nearly three decades, according to new data released by the Office for National Statistics. The estimated number of people arriving in Britain minus those leaving was calculated at 77,000 in the year to June 2026. This figure represents the lowest total recorded since 1997, excluding the brief dips during the Covid-19 pandemic when travel restrictions limited movement.

The latest report indicates that an estimated 738,000 people immigrated to the UK during this period, while 661,000 emigrated. The continued downward trajectory in net migration is primarily driven by a decrease in the number of individuals from outside the European Union arriving to work or study. This statistical shift has ignited a fierce political debate regarding the effectiveness of recent immigration policies and the responsibilities of successive governments.

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Political Blame for Immigration Drop

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has claimed credit for the significant reduction in migration numbers, asserting that her government has successfully restored control over borders. She stated that the current figure of 77,000 is down 92 per cent from its peak under the previous Conservative administration. Mahmood emphasized that her party delivered results where the prior government failed, framing the statistic as a direct benefit to the British public.

Chris Philp, the Shadow Home Secretary, contested this narrative by arguing that the decline is largely a result of policy changes implemented by the Conservatives under Rishi Sunak. These earlier measures included raising the salary threshold for skilled workers and restricting many overseas students and care workers from bringing dependents to the UK. Philp argued that British and European citizens are leaving the country in significant numbers due to high taxes under the current Labour government.

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Migration Flows and Demographic Shifts

Detailed analysis of the migration data reveals stark contrasts between different national groups. In the year to June 2026, more British nationals left the UK (245,000) than moved to the country (109,000). A similar trend was observed among nationals from EU-plus countries, which includes the 27 EU members plus Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland, with 124,000 emigrating compared to 79,000 immigrating.

Conversely, movement from outside the EU shows a massive net inflow, with 550,000 people moving to the UK and 292,000 leaving. Sarah Crofts, the ONS deputy director of migration statistics, noted that while non-EU citizens are the only group driving positive net migration, the total volume of people moving in and out of the country is now more than double the levels seen in 1997.

Asylum Claims and Policy Reversals

In the twelve months to September 2026, 74,000 people claimed asylum in the UK. Although this represents a 33 per cent decrease from the previous year, the number remains higher than levels observed between 2004 and 2021. Just under half of those claiming asylum entered via illegal routes, such as small boats from France. These figures continue to influence government strategy regarding settlement and long-term residency.

Earlier this month, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced a revision to her plans regarding when foreign workers can qualify for settlement. The original proposal to extend waiting periods faced opposition from Labour MPs, leading to concessions. Under the new scheme, only 500,000 of the 1.9 million foreign nationals due to become eligible for settlement by 2030 will face longer waits. Approximately three quarters of foreign care workers, totaling more than 282,000 people, will remain on a five-year qualification period for indefinite leave to remain.

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Future Immigration Controls

Chris Philp criticized the government's adjustment to the settlement rules as a shameful U-turn that opens the door to early permanent settlement and citizenship for low-skill migrants. He argued that the Conservative party would remove settlement from those not making a contribution and ensure they leave the country. As the political debate continues, the focus remains on balancing economic needs with public concern over migration levels.