UK Net Migration Falters, Falls to 171,000 Last Year

The UK has experienced a decline in net migration with the figures revealing that 171,000 people have relocated to the country last year. This data is significantly lower than the 331,000 that was recorded the previous year. The number of asylum claims in the UK increased slightly to 88,000, indicating that around half of net migration is comprised of asylum seekers. Separate data has shown that the number of asylum claims was 94,000 at the end of March, a decrease of 12 per cent from the previous 12 months. Additionally, the number of individuals living in taxpayer-funded hotel accommodation decreased to 21,000, a decline of 35 per cent. Net migration reached its highest point at 944,000 in 2023. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has welcomed the data indicating a decline in net migration and has hinted at introducing a new migration system, rewarding those who contribute to the country.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released new official figures showing that net migration to Britain fell to 171,000 last year, nearly halving from the previous year's 331,000.

This decrease does not include the number of people claiming asylum in the UK during the year, which was 88,000 and is slightly up from the previous year. The figures suggest that asylum seekers represent about half of net migration, however, the Office for National Statistics proposed a different measure of asylum claims as a proportion of total immigration from outside the EU, which would put this number at around 14%.

Data released by the Home Office, covering the period from the 12 months ending this March, reveals that there were 94,000 asylum claims, which is down 12% from the previous year. Additionally, 21,000 asylum seekers were living in taxpayer-funded hotel accommodation at the end of March, which is down 35% from the previous year. Net migration reached its peak of 944,000 in 2023.

In a statement Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood acknowledged that 'real progress has been made' in improving the nation's border controls. She noted that in just three years, net migration has fallen by 82 per cent, and expressed her intention to introduce a skills-based migration system that rewards contribution and ends reliance on cheap overseas workers.

Mahmood stated that Britain 'must restore order and control to our borders', while expressing her willingness to welcome individuals who contribute to the nation and wish to build a better life in the country





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK Net Migration UK Checklist Immigration Figures Asylum Seekers Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canaan Posts $88.7M Net Loss in Q1 2026 as Bitcoin Prices Weigh on Mining RevenueCanaan posted an $88.7 million net loss in Q1 2026, with revenues falling to $62.7 million from $196.3 million the prior quarter.

Read more »

Ditch the net: The cordless AI robot that buys you 30 days of perfectly pristine waterYour summer won’t suck, as long as your AI pool vac does.

Read more »

Labour's Oil Import Easing Sparks Outrage over Net Zero and UK Energy SecurityThe article criticizes Labour's decision to ease sanctions on Russian oil and aviation fuel imports, arguing that it undermines the UK's energy security, national security, and its commitment to Net Zero. It highlights the hypocrisy of importing Russian oil, the potential impact on the UK's energy reserves, and the broader geopolitical implications.

Read more »

Golden Knights Overcome Avalanche Rout to Win Game 1VGK defenseman Dylan Coghlan and raider of the ice with 3 different types of shots on net, scored his first NHL Goal since December 2021. Despite not having some of their top players the Vegas took the win, with Nic Dowd sealing the game with an empty-net goal. Things were going down hill for the Avalanche, until Gabriel Landeskog scored a power-play goal to make it 3-2 for Colorado.

Read more »