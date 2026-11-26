Office for National Statistics data reveals net migration drops to 77,000 in 2026, sparking political clashes between Labour and Conservatives over immigration control.

The United Kingdom has recorded its lowest net migration figures in nearly three decades, with official data confirming a sharp decline in the annual flow of people crossing its borders. The Office for National Statistics estimated that net migration fell to 77,000 for the year ending in June 2026. This figure represents the lowest annual total since 1997, excluding the brief pandemic-era dips when travel restrictions temporarily reduced the number.

Migration Data Breakdown By Source

The reduction in net migration is primarily driven by a decrease in arrivals from outside the European Union, as fewer individuals come to the UK for work or study purposes. During the measured year, an estimated 738,000 people immigrated to the country, while 661,000 departed. This dynamic stands in contrast to 1997, when both intra-EU and extra-EU movements contributed positively to net migration, partially offset by British nationals leaving in greater numbers than arriving.

Also read Google Fit Shutdown 2026 Migration Guide

Demographic shifts show that British nationals are leaving the UK in significant numbers, with 245,000 departing in the year to June 2026 compared to 109,000 arriving. Similarly, nationals from EU-plus countries, which includes the 27 EU members along with Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland, are emigrating in greater numbers than they are immigrating, with 124,000 leaving versus 79,000 arriving. In stark contrast, non-EU citizens continue to drive positive net migration, with 550,000 moving to the UK compared to 292,000 leaving.

Political Blame Game Over Policy Changes

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood claimed credit for the reduction, stating that the Labour Government has restored control and brought net migration down by 92 percent from its peak under the previous Conservative administration. She emphasized that this outcome reflects a delivery for the British people after the previous government failed to manage the situation effectively. Mahmood highlighted that the current figures demonstrate a significant shift in the country's migration trajectory under her department's oversight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris Philp MP, the Shadow Home Secretary, countered that the decline is largely attributable to policy changes implemented by the former Conservative government under Rishi Sunak. He pointed to specific measures such as increased salary thresholds for skilled workers and restrictions on overseas students and care workers bringing dependents. Philp argued that these actions were necessary and suggested that further reductions, including a legally binding annual cap set by Parliament, are required to address ongoing concerns about immigration levels.

Asylum Statistics And Accommodation Trends

Separate data reveals that 74,000 people claimed asylum in the UK during the twelve months to September 2026, representing a 33 percent decrease from the previous year. However, this volume remains higher than the levels observed between 2004 and 2021. Just under half of these asylum seekers entered through illegal routes, including small boat crossings from France. The number of asylum seekers housed in temporary UK hotels dropped to 13,185 by the end of September 2026, a 64 percent year-on-year decrease from 36,273.

Despite the reduction in hotel placements, there was an increase of 4,100 individuals in non-hotel accommodations, such as former military bases including Wethersfield in Essex and Crowborough Training Camp in East Sussex. The Labour Government has pledged to end the use of hotels for housing asylum seekers by the time of the next election. These logistical shifts reflect the ongoing challenge of managing temporary accommodation while processing claims and arranging longer-term solutions for those seeking protection.

Settlement Rules And Citizenship Numbers

Recent policy adjustments regarding indefinite leave to remain have also influenced the migration landscape. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood recently scaled back plans to extend waiting periods for foreign workers to qualify for settlement. Under the revised scheme, only 500,000 out of 1.9 million eligible foreign nationals will face extended wait times, while approximately three quarters of foreign care workers, totaling more than 282,000 individuals, remain on a five-year qualification period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris Philp criticized this U-turn, arguing that it grants early permanent settlement, benefits, and citizenship to low-skill migrants. Meanwhile, the number of people applying for British citizenship reached a record high of 320,000 in the year ending September 2026, a 17 percent rise from the previous year. Sarah Crofts of the Office for National Statistics noted that while movement volumes in 2026 are more than double those of 1997, non-EU citizens are now the sole group driving positive net migration, with EU and British nationals both leaving in greater numbers than arriving.