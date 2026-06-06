UK Muslim Police Association Document Labels Israeli Military 'Zionist Terrorist Group' and Defends Hamas, Sparking Antisemitism Row

A policy paper by the National Association of Muslim Police (NAMP) that called the Israeli military a 'Zionist terrorist group' and defended Hamas has been deleted after sparking outrage. The document also claimed Zionism fuels anti-Muslim hatred and questioned October 7 reports. Campaign Against Antisemitism demands an investigation and sackings, citing threats to policing impartiality and Jewish community trust.

The National Association of Muslim Police ( NAMP ), an official body representing Muslim officers in the UK, published and later deleted a policy paper that described the Israeli military as a 'Zionist terrorist group' and defended Hamas .

The document also labeled Zionism as 'one of the manifestations of anti-Muslim hatred' and suggested there were 'unverified stories about acts of violence' on October 7. These claims have sparked serious concerns about political bias and the impartiality of police officers. The Campaign Against Antisemitism has demanded a thorough investigation and called for those responsible to be dismissed, stating that British Jews have long suffered from two-tier policing where antisemitic incidents go unpunished.

The controversy emerges amid a separate row over the police handling of the murder of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old Southampton University student who was stabbed to death; officers initially arrested him for alleged racial abuse while he lay dying. NAMP's paper, authored by its then vice-president Khaldoun Kabbani and titled 'Confronting Anti-Muslim Hatred,' was discovered by The Spectator on NAMP's website hosted under the police.uk domain before removal.

NAMP is affiliated with numerous UK police forces including West Midlands, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, and Police Scotland, and the College of Policing acknowledges its role in supporting the workforce. The document further alleged that 'Zionists' misuse the Holocaust and that Israel circulated unverified claims of beheadings after October 7.

Stephen Silverman of Campaign Against Antisemitism denounced the document as extremist, calling it a scandal akin to but worse than the West Midlands Police debacle, suggesting NAMP may be infiltrated or controlled by Islamists. He urged Home Secretary to act, noting plummeting Jewish trust in police. The Board of Deputies of British Jews added that the document's falsehoods directly threaten policing integrity and vowed to investigate its circulation and impact.

NAMP and Labour MP Shabana Mahmood were approached for comment but had not responded at the time of reporting





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