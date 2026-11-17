The UK music economy reached a record £8.4 billion in 2025, a 5.7% increase. Major tours by Oasis and Coldplay and strong exports drove this growth according to the latest UK Music report.

The United Kingdom music industry achieved a historic financial milestone in 2025, generating a record £8.4 billion for the national economy. This total represents a 5.7% increase over the previous year, marking the strongest performance in the sector's recent history. The data comes from the comprehensive assessment released by UK Music, the primary umbrella organization representing major industry bodies such as the BPI and the collection society PRS For Music.

Oasis and Coldplay Drive International Growth

The international success of British artists served as the primary engine for this economic expansion. Major overseas tours by the reunion band Oasis, featuring brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher, significantly contributed to the higher figures. The documentary "Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger" also toured globally, visiting cities including Seoul, Tokyo, Mexico City, Melbourne, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Toronto, and Los Angeles after its initial run in the UK and Ireland during July and August.

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Global touring efforts by other headline acts further bolstered the revenue streams. Coldplay continued their massive international presence, while Dua Lipa's "Radical Optimism" tour took place in numerous international hubs including Seattle, San Francisco, Amsterdam, Madrid, Munich, Auckland, and Sydney. These events were accompanied by shows at major domestic venues like Wembley Stadium and Liverpool's Anfield Stadium. The combination of these high-profile acts helped drive the industry toward its new economic record.

Record Exports and Tourism Revenues

The financial health of the sector was also reflected in the surge of recorded music exports, which reached a new high of £800 million. This figure is up from £794 million in 2024 and includes revenues from sales, streams of British artists, and performances of UK-copyrighted compositions. Overall music exports reached a total of £5 billion, up 3.6% from the previous £4.8 billion, securing the UK's position as the second-biggest recorded music exporter globally after the United States.

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Domestic consumption and music tourism also saw significant growth. Total music tourism revenues in the UK reached £11.2 billion, an increase of 11.3% from the previous year. This figure encompasses consumer expenditure on concert tickets, travel, accommodation, and meals associated with attending live events. The data underscores the critical role that live performance and visitor spending play in the broader economic contribution of the music sector to the country's GDP.

Employment Trends and Emerging Talent

Employment within the industry experienced a marginal but steady increase, rising by 0.3% to support 220,500 full-time equivalent jobs in 2025. This is a slight uplift from the 219,770 jobs recorded in the previous year. The growth was particularly notable in roles across music merchandising and professional services, including music law and accountancy. However, the report highlights a concerning trend regarding the emergence of new talent, noting that fewer new UK artists have broken through since 2020.

Despite the challenge of new artist emergence, several UK acts achieved significant commercial success in 2025. Artists such as RAYE, PinkPantheress, and Sienna Spiro scored hit singles in the US, with Sienna Spiro's "Die On This Hill" peaking at No. 19. RAYE secured four BRIT Awards, while the sector benefited from chart-topping albums by Yungblud, Sam Fender, and Wet Leg. Additionally, Lola Young and Myles Smith achieved breakthrough status, adding to the year's diverse musical achievements.

Industry Demands for Government Action

UK Music is urging the government to take immediate action on two critical fronts: secure long-term funding for the BBC and address threats from generative AI. The organization recently highlighted these issues at a campaign launch at the House of Commons on October 19, featuring musicians and BBC presenters like Nick Grimshaw and Greg James. They argue that a sustainably funded BBC is essential for industry growth and cultural impact.

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Regarding technology, the report cites data showing that AI was used in 18.5% of cases to generate soundalikes when clients could not afford to license specific popular songs. Composers in film, TV, advertising, and music production libraries are identified as particularly vulnerable to having their work replaced. UK Music chief executive claims the government must not give AI a free pass and should support a funded BBC to ensure continued economic growth for music in every postcode.