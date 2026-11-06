UK MPs Demand Sanctions Against UAE Officials Over Ryan Cornelius Detention

Over 60 MPs urge Prime Minister Andy Burnham to sanction UAE figures unless 72-year-old Ryan Cornelius is released from Dubai prison after 18 years.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham faces intense pressure from a coalition of 69 MPs and peers to impose targeted sanctions on UAE entities unless 72-year-old British citizen Ryan Cornelius is released from Dubai Central Prison. The bipartisan group argues that quiet diplomacy has failed to secure freedom for Mr. Cornelius, who has been incarcerated for 18 years following fraud charges he denies.

Historical Context of Detention and Charges

Ryan Cornelius was arrested in 2008 and accused of defrauding the Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) of a £372 million loan. A court handed him a 10-year sentence, which was subsequently extended by 20 years in 2018. This legal maneuvering has pushed his projected release date to May 2038, at which point he would be 84 years old.

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The detention has had profound personal consequences for the family. When detained, his children were 18, 16, and six years old. They are now adults who have grown up without their father. Mr. Cornelius missed the births of his grandchildren and faces worsening health issues, including untreated tuberculosis and high blood pressure.

UN Ruling and Diplomatic Failure

The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has ruled that Mr. Cornelius is being held arbitrarily. The UN body explicitly urged the UAE to release him and provide compensation for human rights abuses. Despite this international condemnation, the British government has not secured his freedom through private diplomatic channels.

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Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Conservative MP for Chingford and Woodford Green, stated that private representations by the UK government are demonstrably not working. He argued that the government has a duty to protect its citizens and that continued inaction is unacceptable. The coalition insists that consequences must follow the refusal to release a British citizen.

Targeted Sanctions and Key Figures

The letter to the Prime Minister calls for specific sanctions against those responsible for prolonging the detention. It identifies the board of directors of the Dubai Islamic Bank as central to the issue. Specifically, it names Mohammad Ibrahim Al Shaibani, the former Chair of the Dubai Islamic Bank, as a primary target for sanctions.

Friends and family have held Mr. Al Shaibani responsible for the incarceration. He resigned as DIB chairman in September but remains a focal point for the campaigners. The MPs argue that the bank and its leadership have played a central role in denying Mr. Cornelius justice for nearly two decades.

Strategic Timing and Family Plea

December 2 marks UAE National Day, providing a clear opportunity for the UAE government to show clemency. The signatories urge the UK to publicly request Mr. Cornelius's release on this date. They believe that public pressure on a significant national holiday could force a resolution to the case.

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Mr. Cornelius's wife, Heather, pleaded directly with Prime Minister Andy Burnham to bring her husband home. She criticized British governments for complicity in the human rights outrage. The family fears he may not live to see his scheduled freedom, citing his deteriorating health and the trauma of 18 years in Al Awir desert prison.