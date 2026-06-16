UK Movie Studio Action Xtreme Launches Specialist Security Division

Action Xtreme, Chee Keong Cheung and Andreas Roald's British studio, is launching a security division, AX Risk and Advisory.

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Ty Hopkins will be Director of Security & Strategy, with Ioanna Karavela, Head of Production at Action Xtreme serving as COO for AXRA. Cheung will also serve as a Director of the company, which will operate out of Ealing Studios. AXRA will “discreet close protection and event security to technical surveillance counter-measures and crisis management, AXRA delivers intelligent, integrated, and adaptable solutions,” it said today.

Election Security: FBI Warns Of Russian Threats Against Polling Stations; LAPD, NYPD, & Other Police Out In Force As Hollywood Prepares For Unrest, which filmed entirely on location in Nigeria “across multiple challenging locations,” and active plans are now being made for operations to support shoots in Mexico and Africa.

“AXRA operates with discretion and with a deep understanding of the environments our clients move in,” said Hopkins. “Whether it’s a high-pressure film set, a private residence, or an international event, our mission is to ensure total peace of mind. ” Cheung, the action movie filmmaker, will also oversee Industry Relations at AXRA.

“Our productions often involve complex stunts, high-profile talent, and large-scale operations, so we understand the vital role security plays in supporting a smooth and safe filming environment,” he said. “With AXRA our goal is to build a bridge between world-class security practices and the unique demands of the creative industries-offering support not just for our own productions, but as a trusted partner for international film and TV productions and creative teams across the sector.

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