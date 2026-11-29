A British model once named Tinder’s “most swiped-right man” allegedly raped a woman inside a private club as he daylighted as a hunk online – attracting dozens of admirers daily t…

Model Stefan-Pierre Tomlin has been charged with rape and assault by penetration for an alleged attack at a London club in November 2024. In 2024, Tomlin was initially arrested on suspicion of rape, but the charges were only authorized on Sept. 11 after “extensive inquiries,” according to the outlet.

Initial accusations against Tomlin were enough for police to pull the club’s license for a month as an investigation took place.

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“Reports that a serious crime may have taken place at the premises in circumstances linked to a breach in the premises licensing conditions,” police told the BBC at the time. Tomlin’s alleged victim “continues to be supported by specialist officers,” a police spokesperson told the outlet. Stefan-Pierre Tomlin leaves the premiere of “Sessions” at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Nov. 25, 2026.