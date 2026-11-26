UK ministers pledge a new standalone stalking offence carrying up to ten years imprisonment. The reform removes the requirement to prove victim distress and introduces new protection orders.

UK ministers have officially committed to establishing a new, standalone criminal offence for stalking that carries a maximum prison sentence of ten years. This significant legal shift aims to decouple stalking from the existing harassment laws that currently govern such cases. The proposal ensures that offenders can be prosecuted based on their behavior alone, without the burden of proving specific emotional outcomes for the victim.

New Offence Removes Distress Proving Requirement

Under the proposed legislative changes, victims will no longer be required to demonstrate that they suffered fear or severe distress to secure a conviction. Previously, the legal framework in England and Wales required prosecutors to establish that the stalking caused fear or alarm, which often placed a heavy emotional burden on those targeted. The new Stalking Protection Orders will also become available immediately to provide safeguarding for individuals even in the absence of a criminal conviction against the perpetrator.

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The current legal structure, introduced in 2012, relies on the underlying offence of harassment being established first. Prosecutors must then prove additional factors, such as the impact on the victim, to classify the actions as stalking. This complex evidentiary threshold is designed to be replaced by a simpler standard that focuses strictly on the perpetrator's conduct. The Home Office confirmed that while the new standalone offence requires parliamentary time for legislation, the protective orders can be issued starting today.

Statistical Surge Highlights Urgency of Legal Reform

The drive for these legal amendments follows a comprehensive review led by barrister Richard Wright, who was commissioned by the Government last year. His report concluded that the offence of stalking needs to be both uncoupled from harassment and redrawn in its ambit and scope to be effective. The urgency is underscored by recent data from the Crime Survey for England and Wales, which estimates that 1.9 million people experienced stalking in the year ending March.

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This figure represents 3.9 per cent of people aged 16 and over, marking a significant increase from the 1.4 million estimates recorded a year earlier. Furthermore, statistics published by the Office for National Statistics indicate that 17.4 per cent of females and 8.8 per cent of males aged 16 and over in England and Wales have experienced stalking in their lifetime. These figures highlight the pervasive nature of the crime and the necessity for a more robust legal response.

Advocates Welcome Changes Following Tragic Precedent

The announcement has drawn strong support from the family of Alice Ruggles, a 24-year-old woman murdered by her stalker in 2016. Her parents, Clive Ruggles and Sue Hills, issued a joint statement welcoming the findings of the Richard Wright report. They expressed that they are heartened by the Government's commitment to clarify and strengthen the law, noting it has been ten years since they lost their daughter.

Clive Ruggles and Sue Hills emphasized that the new single stalking offence will focus on the perpetrator's behavior and remove the onus on police and the Crown Prosecution Service to prove the impact upon the victim. They argued this change will prevent victims from having to admit how frightened they are, which currently empowers the stalker. The parents also noted that the reform will bring necessary protection for stoic victims like Alice, who did not outwardly display fear during the ordeal.

Minister Promises Relentless Pursuit of Offenders

Satvir Kaur, the Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, described stalking as a hideous crime that invades every aspect of a victim's life. She stated that victims deserve a system that recognizes stalking for the serious crime it is, leaving them living in constant fear and forcing them to alter their daily routines. The government plans to legislate the new offence and sentencing enhancements as parliamentary time allows, while strengthening sentences to ensure stalkers face up to ten years in prison.

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These major reforms are intended to help authorities relentlessly pursue stalkers while keeping victims safe. The government aims to ensure that offenders face the full force of the law under the new framework. By removing the evidentiary hurdles related to victim distress, the legal system seeks to provide clearer and more effective protection for those targeted by obsessive and dangerous behavior.