Kemi Badenoch, a UK minister, has launched an attack on the public sector equality duty, a bureaucratic device that has led to thousands of jobs and interventions in the public sector. She made her remarks at the Institute for Government, a think-tank that receives millions in charity donations from the Blairite Lord Sainsbury. The minister argued that the system has made police officers so daunted by racism accusations that they stopped investigating suspects.

Kemi Badenoch , a UK minister, launched an attack on the public sector equality duty , a bureaucratic device that has led to thousands of jobs and interventions in the public sector.

She made her remarks at the Institute for Government, a think-tank that receives millions in charity donations from the Blairite Lord Sainsbury. The minister argued that the system has made police officers so daunted by racism accusations that they stopped investigating suspects. She also claimed that undeserving prisoners were compensated for their human rights and that Gypsies got away with behavior that would see anyone else arrested.

Badenoch said that she wants to take identity politics out of the public sector and repeal the public sector equality duty in its entirety. She faced questions from the press, including from Hannah White, the institute's chief executive, who looked visibly uncomfortable during the event. Badenoch's comments were met with criticism from some journalists, who fretted about egalitarianism.

She responded by saying that she was not going to 'run away' from controversy and that she would not allow other people's kids to be killed just so she could have a quiet life. The event finished before midday, but it is likely that White was relieved to see Badenoch leave the premises. The controversy surrounding Badenoch's comments has sparked a wider debate about the role of identity politics in the public sector.

In a separate incident, Hilary Benn, the Ulster Secretary, refused to give information about the identity and immigration status of the alleged attacker in a knife attack in Belfast. Benn's refusal to disclose this information has been met with criticism from Unionist MPs, who are demanding to know when the authorities will 'stop the importation of an alien culture that thinks it's appropriate to try and behead someone'





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Kemi Badenoch Public Sector Equality Duty Institute For Government Hilary Benn Ulster Secretary Knife Attack In Belfast

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