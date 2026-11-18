European relations minister Hamish Falconer faces backlash after blaming Brexit for the high cost of domestically produced milk, beef, and eggs, ignoring that these items bypass EU import rules.

European relations minister Hamish Falconer has become the center of a political storm after a viral video suggested that British consumers are paying higher prices for basic groceries due to post-Brexit import regulations. The controversy erupted when Mr. Falconer was filmed in a supermarket selecting items such as milk, beef mince, eggs, and broccoli, and publicly questioning why these goods had become more expensive since the United Kingdom left the European Union.

The Video Sparked Immediate Criticism

In the clip, Mr. Falconer placed the items into a shopping basket and asked, "Dairy, meat... eggs, and the greens. Why has this got more expensive since Brexit?" He subsequently attributed the price hikes partly to the volume of paperwork required for goods to enter the country, arguing that these administrative burdens added costs to items sold in British supermarkets. The minister touted the upcoming government 'reset' deal with the EU, which was scheduled to be signed on Friday, claiming it would reduce the cost of his basket of goods.

Also read Hamish Falconer Clarifies EU Food Deal and Razzles Crisp Confusion

Critics immediately pointed out a glaring flaw in the minister's logic: almost every item in the basket was produced within Britain. Consequently, these domestic products are not subject to EU import rules, customs checks, or the extra paperwork Mr. Falconer cited as a primary driver of inflation. The visual evidence of British-produced goods being blamed on cross-border trade barriers led to widespread ridicule across social media platforms and political circles.

Tory Opposition and Economic Analysis

Victoria Atkins, the shadow environment secretary for the Conservative Party, responded sharply on X, formerly known as Twitter. She directed a pointed comment at the minister, suggesting he should check the packaging of the produce in his basket next time. She emphasized that the goods were British and had not originated from the EU, while also noting that food prices in the UK were actually lower than those in the European Union. Her intervention highlighted the disconnect between the minister's narrative and the observable reality of the products he was handling.

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Fred de Fossard, the director of strategy at the Prosperity Institute, labeled the minister's claims as 'wild.' He noted the absurdity of holding up British produce, such as mince and milk, and claiming it would become cheaper due to a sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement. Mr. de Fossard specifically pointed out that the meat Mr. Falconer held literally featured the Union Jack, confirming its domestic origin and rendering the import rule argument irrelevant for those specific items.

Julian Jessop, an economist at the Institute of Economic Affairs, went further by accusing Mr. Falconer of speaking 'gibberish.' Mr. Jessop argued that the primary drivers of higher food prices were global conflicts, such as the wars in Iran and Ukraine, as well as Labour's domestic tax hikes. He stated that government policies on labor costs, energy, and taxation were far more significant factors than Brexit paperwork. Furthermore, he warned that the agri-food deal would impose additional costs on all businesses, not just those trading with the EU, potentially raising costs across the whole economy.

The Upcoming UK-EU Summit and SPS Deal

The backlash against Mr. Falconer occurred just days before Prime Minister Andy Burnham is set to travel to Brussels for the second UK-EU summit. During this event, the government plans to sign three agreements, including the SPS deal. This agreement is expected to see Britain accept the European bloc's regulations on plant, animal, and food trade standards. The objective is to remove post-Brexit checks from exports, thereby facilitating smoother trade flows for British producers.

However, concerns have been raised regarding the potential impact of these new rules on domestic consumer products. Critics have warned that certain items, such as crisps, could fall foul of planned EU rules that prohibit the use of 'meaty' terms to describe vegetarian food. This has led to fears that manufacturers might be forced to change product names to comply with the new standards. Mr. Falconer had previously stated his desire to 'stamp down on misinformation about smoky bacon crisps,' insisting that flavor profiles would remain unaffected by the regulatory changes.

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Additional Controversies Surrounding the Minister

Mr. Falconer's credibility has faced further challenges following a recent slip-of-the-tongue regarding his favorite snack. While condemning misinformation surrounding proposals from Brussels, the minister claimed to be a fan of 'Razzles' twice. This error was particularly awkward given that Razzle is the name of a British softcore pornographic magazine, rather than a food product. Aides later confirmed that he had misspoken and actually meant Frazzles, a crisp flavor launched by Smiths in 1975 and now part of the Walkers brand.

In response to the criticism regarding his supermarket video, a government spokesperson defended the minister's intentions. The spokesperson stated that the food and drink deal with the EU would cut paperwork and costs for exporters, including British farmers exporting meat. They highlighted a key point of contention, noting that UK farmers are currently barred from exporting mince meat into the EU, and asserted that the deal would end that restriction. Despite this defense, the visual contradiction of the minister blaming import rules for the cost of British goods remains a significant political liability.