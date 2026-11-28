Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood claims immigration control, yet non-EU net migration reaches 258,000. Criticism mounts against Andy Burnham over EU ties and defense delays.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood recently declared that the United Kingdom has officially restored control over its migrant crisis. This statement was made in direct response to new official statistics revealing that annual net migration has dropped to 77,000. This figure represents the lowest level recorded this century, with the only lower points occurring during the global pandemic period.

Net Migration Decline Driven By Visa Restrictions

The significant reduction in total migration numbers is largely attributed to stricter visa regulations implemented during the tenure of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. These policy measures were subsequently maintained and enforced by Ms. Mahmood following the change in government. The data indicates a dramatic fall in the number of individuals entering the country compared to the peak levels observed in 2023.

Also read Labour MPs Warn Burnham EU Rejoin Plan Disastrous for Red Wall Voters

Rising Non-EU Immigration And Citizenship Grants

Despite the overall decline in total figures, a deeper analysis of the data reveals a troubling shift in the composition of migrants. Net immigration of non-EU nationals reached 258,000 in the year leading up to September. This influx of non-European workers often includes low-skilled individuals who are heavily reliant on state benefits and taxpayer-funded support systems.

The scale of legal residency grants further complicates the narrative of restored control. In the same period, 265,000 migrants who were already residing in the UK were granted full citizenship. Additionally, 240,000 individuals were given indefinite leave to remain, allowing them to settle permanently without time restrictions on their visas.

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Asylum Seekers And Foreign Criminal Statistics

The asylum system continues to place a significant burden on public resources. Authorities are currently providing taxpayer-funded accommodation for 85,000 asylum seekers. This number highlights the ongoing challenges in processing claims and managing the immediate housing needs of those seeking protection.

Criminal justice statistics present another layer of concern regarding border control. A record 22,600 foreign criminals were found free on the streets despite being subject to deportation orders. This figure represents a 27 per cent increase since the Labour party came to power, raising questions about the effectiveness of current enforcement mechanisms.

Burnham Leadership Under Scrutiny

While the government highlights migration successes, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham faces intense criticism for his political conduct and policy decisions. Critics argue that his interactions with media influencers at Downing Street distract from serious governance issues. There is a growing sense that the country lacks clear direction under his influence.

Burnham's approach to European relations has been described as a betrayal of the 2016 referendum result. His proposal for an EU reset involves accepting free movement for under-30s from Europe to the UK. This policy would likely increase migration levels and make job hunting more difficult for young British citizens.

Defense Spending And Energy Policy Debates

Concerns about national security are escalating as Russia increases incursions into British air, sea, and cyber space. Chancellor John Healey states that a funding roadmap for increasing defense spending to 3 per cent of GDP by 2030 will only be revealed in next year's spending review. Critics argue that this delay is unacceptable given the current geopolitical threats.

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Energy policy remains equally contentious. There is ongoing debate about whether to open the Rosebank oilfield off the Shetland islands for new drilling. Burnham appears supportive of the project but faces a rebellion from nearly 100 Labour MPs. Critics argue that ignoring domestic North Sea fields while importing foreign energy is environmentally and economically perverse.

Long Term Strategic Challenges For UK

The discussion around a ten-year plan to fix Britain highlights a disconnect between long-term goals and immediate realities. Major issues such as defending the realm, securing energy supplies, and controlling borders require urgent attention. These problems cannot be deferred to future administrative cycles.

Welfare system control remains another critical area requiring immediate governmental action. The combination of rising non-EU migration and increased costs for asylum accommodation places strain on public services. The government must address these operational failures to maintain public confidence.

Asserting national independence from Brussels remains a key political objective for many voters. The perception that sovereignty is being given away without significant benefit to the country fuels political discontent. Without clear consultation and decisive action, the government risks further erosion of trust among the electorate.