New Home Office data reveals a 53% rise in indefinite leave to remain approvals, reaching 241,000 in the year to September. This marks the highest settlement rate since 2010, sparking political debate over immigration policy.

Official migration statistics released by the Home Office have revealed a stark contrast in the UK's movement landscape, showing that net migration has fallen to its lowest level in three decades while permanent settlement approvals have hit a record high. The data covering the twelve-month period ending in September indicates that the overall number of people moving to the UK has decreased significantly, a shift attributed to policy changes implemented by the previous Conservative government. However, this tightening of temporary entry routes has coincided with a massive surge in individuals being granted the right to stay indefinitely.

The Home Office confirmed that 241,000 people received Indefinite Leave to Remain in the year to September, marking a 53 percent increase compared to the previous year. This figure represents the highest volume of permanent settlement approvals recorded since 2010, with approvals occurring at a frequency of one every two minutes on average. The surge was driven in part by a specific demographic shift, including 32,000 approvals for applicants from Hong Kong fleeing political persecution, yet even excluding this group, the remaining approvals exceeded 200,000.

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These figures have intensified political criticism of the Labour government, with Conservative MP Chris Philp accusing Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood of capitulating to internal party pressure on immigration reforms. Under the original proposal, care workers would have waited up to 15 years to claim permanent status, but the revised policy allows hundreds of thousands of care workers to apply after just five years. Philp argued that the government lacks the backbone to deport illegal immigrants and highlighted concerns that many individuals granted status go on to commit serious crimes.

Reform UK home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf added that the population explosion is straining public services, citing difficulties in securing GP appointments and housing. Yusuf stated that whole areas of the country have been changed beyond recognition, suggesting that the rise in permanent residents is directly impacting the daily lives of British citizens who are already facing pressure on infrastructure.

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While permanent settlement approvals hit record highs, the issuance of temporary visas for work, study, and family purposes decreased significantly. The number of work visas granted, including dependents, fell by 16 percent to 230,000. Sponsored study visas dropped by 23 percent to 336,000, and family visas saw a 17 percent decline to 56,000. Despite these decreases, more than one million people had their requests to lengthen their stay approved, indicating a complex landscape where permanent retention is rising while new temporary entries are contracting.

Asylum claims also fell by a third to 75,000 in the year to September, further highlighting the shift in migration dynamics. The data suggests that while fewer people are arriving on short-term visas, those who are present are more likely to secure permanent residency. This trend underscores a deepening integration of migrants into British society, raising questions about long-term demographic changes and the capacity of public infrastructure to support a rapidly growing permanent resident population.

Concrete consequences for the UK labor market are emerging from these statistical shifts, particularly in the healthcare sector. Of the 241,000 ILR approvals last year, nearly 100,000 were granted to individuals who initially arrived on work visas, predominantly care and health workers. This suggests a systemic reliance on migrant labor in critical sectors that has evolved into permanent residency pathways, effectively locking in a significant portion of the workforce.

The exclusion of the post-Brexit EU Settlement Scheme from these specific ILR figures means that the total number of people given the right to remain is even higher. When EU settlement scheme approvals are included, the total exceeds 540,000 for the year to September. This massive scale of long-term migration management facing the government highlights the complexity of balancing border control with labor market needs and international obligations.

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Alongside ILR approvals, the path to full nationality has also accelerated, with British citizenship approvals rising by 10 percent to 265,000. This followed a record 320,000 applications lodged, which was a jump of nearly 20 percent from the previous year. The volume means that an application for British citizenship was submitted every 99 seconds on average, with a rejection rate remaining extremely low at only 13,298 applications turned down.

These figures underscore the dual reality of the UK's current migration position: a sharp decline in new temporary arrivals driven by stricter visa policies, contrasted with a boom in permanent residency and citizenship for those already in the country. As the government navigates these competing pressures, the political debate over immigration policy remains heated, with opposition parties demanding stricter enforcement and the ruling party facing criticism for perceived concessions to lobby groups and internal factions.