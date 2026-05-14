UK Meningitis Outbreak: One Young Person Dies, Two Others Treated

A fresh outbreak of meningitis has affected the UK, with one young person dying and two others being treated. The cases have been reported in Reading, Berkshire, and are linked to a nightclub in Canterbury.

One young person has died and two others are being treated following a fresh outbreak of meningitis in the UK. The cases have been reported in the university town of Reading , Berkshire , health officials said.

It follows a major outbreak of meningitis B in March that left two young people dead and more than a dozen needing hospital treatment. Those cases, which claimed the lives of sixth-form pupil Juliette Kenny, 18, and an unnamed University of Kent student, were linked to a nightclub in Canterbury. Health officials described the cluster of infections as 'very unusual', adding that they were trying to work out if meningitis had become more transmissible.

The young person to die in the Reading outbreak was a student at Henley College in Oxfordshire. At least one of the cases has been confirmed as meningitis B, while the two others are awaiting test results. In a statement on Thursday, the Hart Surgery in Henley-on-Thames said: 'We have been in contact with the UK Health Security Agency this morning (May 14) regarding the very sad news that a student at Henley College has died with suspected meningococcal disease.

A student receives a vaccine in the sports hall at the University of Kent in Canterbury following an earlier outbreak Juliette Kenny, 18, died surrounded by her family after falling victim to the deadly disease which has swept through several towns in Kent Close contacts of the cases are being offered antibiotics as a precaution.

'If you have not been contacted by the UK Health Security Agency, then currently you do not require any treatment. Staff and students have been advised they can attend the college as usual.

'The number of confirmed cases is very low so there are currently no plans for a local emergency meningitis vaccination programme. ' Close contacts of the cases in Reading are being offered antibiotics as a precaution, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said. In a statement today, the UKHSA said that its specialists were 'working with local authority and NHS partners following three cases of meningococcal infection (meningitis) in young people in Reading'.

Dr Rachel Mearkle, consultant in health protection, added: 'We understand that many people will be affected by this sad news and would like to offer our condolences to the friends and family of this student.

'Students and staff will naturally be feeling worried about the likelihood of further cases, however meningococcal meningitis requires very close contact to spread and large outbreaks as we saw in Kent recently, are thankfully rare. 'We are working closely with partners and have provided public health advice and precautionary antibiotic treatment to close contacts of the cases. Meningococcal disease does not spread easily and the risk to the wider public remains low.

'Anyone can get meningitis, and around 300 to 400 cases of meningococcal disease are diagnosed in England every year. It's most common in babies, young children, teenagers, and young adults. Students wait in line outside the sports hall at the University of Kent for vaccines 'It needs to be treated quickly so it is important to know the signs and symptoms.

They can appear in any order and may not all be present, so seek rapid medical attention if there is ever any concern.

'Signs and symptoms of meningococcal meningitis and sepsis can include a fever, headache, rapid breathing, drowsiness, shivering, vomiting and cold hands and feet. Sepsis can also cause a characteristic rash that does not fade when pressed against a glass.

' Meningitis Now's chief executive Dr Tom Nutt said: 'Everyone at Meningitis Now is deeply saddened and concerned to hear reports of a suspected outbreak of meningitis affecting young people in Reading and the surrounding area, including the tragic death of a young person. 'We would urge people to remain vigilant and aware of the signs and symptoms of the disease. Meningitis can become life-threatening very quickly and early diagnosis and treatment are absolutely vital.

' According to Dr Nutt, symptoms can appear in 'any order' and may include a high temperature, severe headache, vomiting, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, confusion, drowsiness, cold hands and feet, severe muscle pain, and a rash that does not fade under pressure





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