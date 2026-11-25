The UK government announces mandatory vision tests for drivers aged 70 and over every three years to improve road safety and reduce accidents involving older motorists with failing eyesight.

The United Kingdom government is preparing to implement strict new road safety regulations that will require drivers aged 70 and over to undergo mandatory eye examinations. These tests must be passed every three years to maintain a valid driving licence, with results directly shared with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency. The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency will effectively revoke the licences of any motorists who fail to meet the minimum legal visual standards.

This major policy shift is scheduled to be announced within the coming weeks, marking a significant tightening of rules for older motorists. The initiative responds directly to a series of high-profile crashes involving elderly drivers with severely impaired vision. Ministers argue that current self-certification methods are insufficient to ensure road safety for the millions of pensioners who continue to drive.

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Mandatory Vision Tests Every Three Years

Under the proposed regulations, approximately 6 million people aged 70 and over who currently hold a driving licence in the UK will face new requirements. Among this group, approximately 1.6 million individuals are aged more than 80 years. The new rules mandate that these drivers provide proof of good eyesight at regular intervals rather than relying on personal declaration during licence renewals.

Currently, drivers must renew their licence every three years once they reach the age of 70. Each renewal requires them to self-certify that their vision meets legal standards. Government sources state that ministers believe many older drivers may be lying or simply ticking the box without verifying if their vision actually remains fit for the road. The new mandatory tests aim to eliminate this gap between self-assessment and actual capability.

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Coroner Ruling Highlights Safety Failures

The push for stricter enforcement follows a coroner's inquest in April into the deaths of four people killed by drivers with bad eyesight in northern England. The inquest concluded that the enforcement of visual legal standards for motorists was ineffective and unsafe. This official finding has galvanized political support for immediate legislative changes to prevent similar tragedies.

Ministers have been war-gaming the details of this shake-up for months to determine the optimal age threshold and testing frequency. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has been actively involved in reviewing these options. The government aims to balance the need for rigorous safety checks with the practical realities of managing a large population of elderly drivers.

Royal Automobile Club And AA Support Changes

Motorist organizations have welcomed the government's approach, citing the gradual nature of vision deterioration. President of the AA Edmund King stated that the move to make eye tests for older drivers mandatory is welcome, especially as the likelihood of crashes increases once someone is over the age of 70 and markedly shoots up over the age of 80. He noted that eyesight is often a critical factor in these accidents.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, added that people who drive with impaired eyesight, unless corrected, are putting everyone at risk. He compared the proposal to the regular road-worthiness checks required for cars over three years old, arguing that it makes sense for drivers to routinely check that their eyesight is also still up to the mark. Both organizations emphasize that vision loss is often unnoticed by the drivers themselves.

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Concerns Over Costs And Rural Isolation

Despite broad support from motoring groups, the proposal faces concerns regarding the financial burden on pensioners. Regular eye tests that result in prescription changes could lead to bills that run into hundreds of pounds for some individuals. There is also significant worry about isolating pensioners in rural areas who rely heavily on their cars for essential travel and independence.

Tory shadow transport minister Greg Smith warned that any new measures must not isolate rural elderly people. He emphasized that driving is a lifeline for everyone, particularly in rural communities and for older generations. Additionally, Dennis Reed of the campaign group Silver Voices argued that singling out those over 70 could be discriminatory. The Department for Transport acknowledged the importance of driving for independence but stressed that keeping everyone safe remains the top priority.