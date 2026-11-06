UK Mandates Salary Transparency in Job Adverts to Combat Pay Secrecy

The UK government is introducing legislation requiring employers to state pay rates in job advertisements. This move aims to support job seekers and reduce the gender pay gap by ending salary secrecy.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has confirmed that new legislation will require all employers to explicitly state the salary range for positions in job advertisements. This initiative transforms a common request into a legal obligation for businesses across the United Kingdom. The policy aims to ensure transparency and fairness in the hiring process for all candidates.

Mr Burnham emphasized that this change is designed to protect the time and effort of applicants. He stated that whether a person is entering the workforce or supporting a family, they deserve to know the compensation before applying. This directive seeks to eliminate the uncertainty that currently surrounds many job searches.

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Current Hiring Practices and Data

Research conducted by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) in 2023 highlights the widespread nature of the issue. A survey of 832 decision-makers with hiring responsibilities revealed significant variability in employer practices. The data shows that only 41 per cent of employers always included salary information in their job adverts.

Conversely, approximately 27 per cent of employers never included salary information according to the same 2023 survey. This gap in transparency creates confusion for job seekers and contributes to an inefficient labor market. The new legal requirement aims to standardize this practice across all sectors and company sizes.

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Political and Economic Debate

The announcement comes amid a challenging economic climate and political disagreement regarding labor market performance. Young people between the ages of 16 and 24 have faced significant hurdles, with 13 per cent categorized as not in education, employment, or training from April to June this year. Earlier in the year, the number of young people in this category topped a million for the first time since 2013.

Opposition leaders have criticized the government's handling of the economy. Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch argued that jobs have been destroyed by Labour policies. She claimed that businesses require cheaper energy and lower taxes, which she stated are not being provided. These criticisms highlight the deep political divide over economic management.

Support from Labor and Advocacy Groups

Paul Nowak, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), welcomed the move as a necessary correction to disrespectful hiring practices. He noted the frustration candidates feel when encountering vague terms like competitive salary instead of clear figures. Mr Nowak argued that applicants should not endure lengthy processes without knowing if the pay is sufficient.

Nishi Mayor of the Youth Futures Foundation supported the initiative as a way to remove barriers for young people. She highlighted that one in eight 16 to 24-year-olds is currently not in education, employment, or training. Clear pay information helps young people make informed decisions and allows employers to attract more suitable candidates.

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Impact on Gender Pay and Future Steps

The Fawcett Society described the policy as a significant step toward tackling the gender pay gap. Penny East, the chief executive, explained that salary secrecy puts women at a disadvantage in negotiations. Making pay explicit allows women to challenge unfair and unequal compensation structures more effectively.

The government is also considering additional measures to support flexible working arrangements. Mr Burnham called for businesses to open more doors for young people to gain experience. A review into young people and work, led by Alan Milburn, is due to conclude later this month. These combined efforts aim to stabilize the labor market and improve opportunities for all workers.