British attorney David Haigh receives counter-terrorism protection following death threats from UAE state officers linked to a high-profile custody dispute involving Dubai royalty.

British lawyer David Haigh has been placed under police protection after revelations that United Arab Emirates state security officers issued direct death threats against him. Counter-terrorism officers have conducted repeated visits to his home in Cornwall to ensure his safety, while local authorities have issued him with a portable tracker and a panic alarm system. This security measure was implemented last month following a witness statement from his client, Zeynab Javadli, who claims that interrogators in the UAE identified Haigh as an assassination target.

Core Details of Police Protection

David Haigh, aged 49, confirmed that the enhanced security protocol was triggered after Zeynab Javadli, who is currently arrested and charged in Dubai, provided sworn testimony to Devon and Cornwall Police. The lawyer explained that he is attempting to reunite Javadli with her three young daughters, who are under the age of eleven, in the face of strong opposition from a powerful Dubai prince. He stated that the involvement of his female client in a high-profile custody battle has made him a specific target for those wishing to silence his legal work.

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Haigh revealed that during her interrogation, UAE state security officers explicitly told Javadli that he was considered an enemy of the state and was being closely monitored. According to the lawyer, his interrogators warned that he 'would not be around for long' and that they would 'deal with him for good.' These statements were made directly to Javadli, who has since relayed the threats to Haigh, prompting the urgent intervention by British law enforcement agencies to safeguard his life.

Stakeholder Positions and Government Response

Following the allegations, David Haigh emailed his Member of Parliament, Andrew George, who represents St Ives, to detail his fears regarding state-sponsored hacking, life threats, and alleged failures by relevant authorities to investigate. Mr. George subsequently contacted Security Minister Dan Jarvis to inquire about the actions taken in response to these serious allegations. The minister responded by stating that any attempt by a foreign state to intimidate, harass, surveil, or target individuals in the UK is utterly unacceptable and will never be tolerated.

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Despite this strong verbal condemnation from the government, Dan Jarvis refused to disclose the specific actions or protective measures the UK government was taking to address the death threats against Haigh. The lawyer has described his strategy as using publicity as a tool to highlight the situation, noting that this approach is particularly embarrassing for the royal family involved. He continues to work on the case while relying on the newly issued security devices to mitigate the immediate risk to his person.

Real-World Impact and Historical Context

This incident is part of a broader pattern of legal conflicts involving David Haigh and the United Arab Emirates ruling family. In 2020, forensic analysis by Amnesty International revealed that Haigh's mobile phone had been hacked using Pegasus spyware, a powerful surveillance software developed in Israel. This breach occurred while he was assisting the legal team of Princess Haya of Jordan, the former wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in a custody battle. Haya had fled the UAE in 2019, fearing for her life, and the High Court later found that the Sheikh had interfered with British justice by ordering the hacking of her device.

Zeynab Javadli is currently assisting Haigh as his client in Dubai, where she faces charges of kidnapping her own children, a charge she denies. She has appealed to the United Nations to investigate her claims that she was drugged and tortured while in custody. Javadli is the former wife of Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the nephew of Dubai's ruler. The High Court in London previously ruled in 2021 that Sheikh Mohammed had interfered with justice regarding Princess Haya, leading to Haya being awarded full custody of their children while living in the UK.

The legal team of David Haigh has a history of taking on sensitive cases involving members of the UAE royal family. In 2018, Haigh co-founded the Free Latifa campaign after Princess Latifa, one of Sheikh Mohammed's twenty-five children, attempted to escape the UAE. She claimed she had been forbidden from leaving since 2000 and was held captive, although she later issued a statement saying she was living as she wishes. Additionally, Haigh gave a witness statement to Cambridgeshire Police in 2000 regarding the abduction of Princess Shamsa, another of the Sheikh's daughters, whom he believes were already being hacked by UAE agents at that time.