Damien Egan warns of rising extremism from all sides, but critics question whether centrist policies themselves fuel discontent.

Damien Egan, the Labour MP for Bristol North East, described himself as a worrier and expressed deep anxiety over what he termed the unprecedented growth of extremism in the United Kingdom.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Egan warned that extreme-left and extreme-right ideologies, alongside rising Islamist extremism, were being fueled by increasingly brazen interference from foreign states. He recounted attending a summit at Wilton Park, an exclusive conference center in Sussex, where he learned that Norway treats extremism as a national security priority. Egan urged Security Minister Dan Jarvis to designate extremist groups more swiftly, arguing that the current approach was insufficient to counter the growing threat.

Jarvis, a former soldier known for his perpetually narrowed eyes-a trait that colleagues have noted persists even during casual meals-thanked Egan for raising the matter and assured the House that the government was committed to fast-tracking the designation of extremists. He emphasized that the police had a range of tools to address extremism and enhance social cohesion.

However, critics have questioned whether the government's own centrist policies might themselves be a form of extremism, pointing to examples such as Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson's强硬 stance on private schools, Ed Miliband's fervent climate change advocacy, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer's approach to international law. The debate underscores a growing tension over what constitutes extremism in contemporary British politics. The discussion in the Commons also highlighted a broader phenomenon: the rise of what some describe as centrist extremism.

Egan's attendance at the Wilton Park summit, which brings together like-minded centrists for non-attributable discussions, has drawn criticism from those who argue that such gatherings represent a form of ideological conformity. Wilton Park, set in 6,000 acres of Sussex countryside, is known for its luxurious amenities and its reputation as a madrasah of moderation, where participants learn to champion policies such as Net Zero, welfarism, and positive discrimination.

Critics contend that this centrist orthodoxy, which dominates the political establishment, contributes to public discontent by ignoring the concerns of those who feel left behind. This was evident in the interventions of other MPs during the session. Conservative MP Chris Philp raised the case of a Nigerian immigrant convicted of rape who could not be deported due to human rights concerns, while Liberal Democrat frontbencher Alistair Carmichael claimed that the small-boats crisis was caused by Brexit.

Labour MP Perran Moon, a former second-hand car salesman, called for easier accommodation of Syrian and Afghan migrants in Cornwall. These examples, some argue, illustrate the pervasiveness of centrist extremism and its role in fueling public unhappiness, as seen in cases like the murder of Henry Nowak, which has been linked to police failures and racial bias. The day also featured a lighter moment when Natalie Fleet, the newly appointed victims minister, made her debut at the despatch box.

Tasked with announcing a police operation called Project Vigilant, she inadvertently referred to it as Project Viligant before pausing nervously. The House tensed, but no one laughed, a fact that observers noted as typical of the serious demeanor of extreme centrists. The incident, while minor, highlighted the human side of political debate in an otherwise fraught atmosphere.

As the government pushes forward with its plans to counter extremism, questions remain about whether its own actions and alliances might contribute to the very divisions it seeks to heal. The discussion at Wilton Park and in the Commons reflects a broader struggle to define extremism in a polarized age, with implications for social cohesion and national security





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