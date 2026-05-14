UK Landlords to Raise Rents Following New Tax Hikes

Nearly half of UK landlords plan to increase rents due to a new 2% tax surcharge on rental income and the implementation of the Renters' Rights Act.

The UK rental market is bracing for a significant shift as the government introduces new tax measures specifically targeting property investors. According to recent announcements from Chancellor Rachel Reeves, landlords will face a tax levy on their rental income that sits two percentage points above standard income tax rates starting in April 2027.

This policy change means that those in the basic rate tax bracket will see their rental income taxed at 22 percent instead of 20 percent. Meanwhile, higher rate taxpayers will be subject to a 42 percent tax rate, and those in the additional rate category will see their burden rise to 47 percent. The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that these adjustments will generate approximately 500 million pounds annually for the Treasury beginning in the 2028-29 period.

The reaction from the property sector has been swift and predominantly negative. A recent survey conducted by the National Residential Landlords Association indicates that 46 percent of its members intend to raise rents over the coming year as a direct consequence of these tax hikes. A significant portion of landlords, more than one third, admitted they would increase rents by more than they had previously anticipated.

Furthermore, a similar number of investors are considering selling off one or more of their properties, which could potentially reduce the overall supply of rental housing. While the Office for Budget Responsibility acknowledged that this policy might lead to higher rents, it initially categorized the negative impact as small.

However, Ben Beadle, the chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, argues that renters will ultimately be the ones paying the price for the Treasury's revenue goals, suggesting that the government should scrap these plans to avoid making housing even less accessible. Adding to the financial pressure on landlords is the implementation of the Renters' Rights Act, which came into effect on May 1. This legislation represents a fundamental change in how tenancies are managed in the UK.

Fixed-term assured tenancies and assured shorthold tenancies are being phased out in favor of rolling periodic tenancies, granting renters more flexibility as they are no longer locked into long-term contracts. Crucially, the act bars Section 21 no-fault evictions, meaning landlords must now provide a valid and acceptable reason to end a tenancy.

While these changes empower tenants to challenge poor living conditions and unreasonable rent hikes without the fear of retaliatory eviction, they also introduce new risks for landlords, who now face substantial fines for any breaches of these regulations. The growing tension between landlords and tenants has reignited the debate over rent controls.

Ben Twomey, the chief executive of Generation Rent, has expressed deep concern over the proportion of income that tenants must spend on housing, noting that in some major cities, the costs are becoming unsustainable. He has called for urgent government intervention, suggesting that metro mayors should be granted the authority to limit rent increases and implement freezes to protect vulnerable residents.

Conversely, Ben Beadle of the NRLA maintains that rent controls are a superficial solution that fails to address the underlying crisis. He argues that the true drivers of soaring rents are the rising costs of property management and a chronic shortage of available homes to meet the growing demand. Further complicating the situation is the volatile state of the mortgage market. Inflation, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions such as the conflict involving Iran, has led to a surge in mortgage rates.

This reversal of hopes for rate cuts by the Bank of England means that landlords looking to remortgage or purchase new properties are facing significantly higher borrowing costs. When combined with the new tax burdens and the stricter regulatory environment of the Renters' Rights Act, the financial viability of buy-to-let investments is under severe strain.

This convergence of fiscal and monetary pressures creates a precarious environment where the cost of housing is likely to climb, leaving both landlords and tenants struggling to find a sustainable equilibrium in a tightening market





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