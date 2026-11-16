With landlord tax rates rising by 4 percent next April, investors are seeking alternatives. Explore how Real Estate Investment Trusts and commercial property funds offer higher yields and tax efficiencies for modern investors.

Landlords in the United Kingdom face a significant reduction in profitability starting next April, as tax rules on rental income increase by 4 percent. This legislative change forms part of a broader series of fiscal measures introduced in last month's Budget, marking yet another challenge for property owners navigating an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Commercial Property Trusts Offer Alternative

Investors seeking exposure to real estate without the operational burdens of direct ownership are increasingly turning to Real Estate Investment Trusts, commonly known as REITs. These financial vehicles allow individuals to buy shares in companies that own commercial assets such as shopping malls, office buildings, logistics warehouses, and storage facilities.

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Because REITs are listed on the stock market, investors can buy or sell their positions at any time during trading hours. This liquidity removes the long waiting periods often associated with traditional property sales, which typically require estate agents to process transactions over weeks or months.

The current market conditions present a unique entry point for capital. The commercial property sector is currently undervalued, with many trust share prices trading at significant discounts to the actual value of their underlying assets. This discrepancy means investors can acquire high-quality real estate exposure at a reduced cost compared to the actual value of the properties held by the trusts.

Deep Discounts Attract Private Equity

Major players in the sector are currently trading at substantial discounts. Land Securities shares trade at approximately a 20 percent discount, while British Land shares are discounted by about 28 percent. Some specialized trusts focusing on social housing or retirement housing are trading at discounts of up to 40 percent.

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Darius McDermott, managing director at Chelsea Financial Services, notes that these wide discounts provide a financial cushion for investors. He explains that private equity firms are actively purchasing these undervalued trusts, generating quick profits for early buyers. This activity creates a dual benefit for public market investors.

McDermott suggests that investors can either wait for the market to recognize the true value of these assets or benefit from the ongoing acquisition activity. During this period, investors continue to receive a healthy income stream from dividends while waiting for potential capital appreciation.

Yields and Income Streams Analysis

The income potential of these vehicles varies by sector. UK commercial property REITs offer a collective yield of 8 percent, which is considered attractive given the potential for private equity takeovers and subsequent capital gains. This income is generated from the rents paid by tenants in commercial buildings.

Residential-focused REITs generally offer lower yields. Grainger, a prominent residential REIT, yields just under 5 percent. However, specialized sectors such as student housing and supported living offer higher returns. Units in student housing trusts like Unite and supported living trusts like Living REIT yield closer to 8 percent.

Diversification remains a key strategy for investors navigating this landscape. McDermott recommends looking at funds like TR Property Investment Trust, which offers a mix of UK and European exposure. This trust trades at a 10 percent discount and provides a 5.5 percent yield, investing in both shares of property companies and a small portfolio of directly held buildings.

Risks and Liquidity Warnings

Despite the attractive yields and discounts, investors must exercise caution. The underlying property assets are difficult to value accurately and cannot be sold quickly in times of distress. There is no guarantee that the current discounts will narrow, meaning investors could face long-term capital depreciation.

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Open-ended property funds pose additional liquidity risks. These funds may impose notice periods, restrict trading to specific dates, or defer withdrawals if they cannot sell buildings fast enough to meet redemption requests. In extreme circumstances, funds can suspend withdrawals entirely, locking investor capital indefinitely.

Prospective investors should carefully review the terms of any fund before committing capital. Understanding the withdrawal policies and the nature of the underlying assets is essential to avoid being trapped in illiquid investments during a market downturn.

Tax Efficiency and Sector Alternatives

One major advantage of using REITs or property-related stocks within a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) or an Individual Savings Account (ISA) is the tax treatment. Capital gains and income generated within these wrappers are tax-free, unlike income from direct property purchases which is subject to the upcoming 4 percent tax hike.

Investors can also gain exposure to the property market through listed housebuilders and equity funds. Companies like Vistry, Barratt, and Redrow operate in the residential construction sector. However, this segment has performed poorly this year due to high building costs and internal operational issues.

For example, Persimmon, the best-performing housebuilder, is down nearly 8 percent since January. Vistry and Crest Nicholson have seen their share prices slump by approximately 60 percent following profit warnings and negative news. These steep declines highlight the risks of picking individual stock in a volatile sector.

Alternative exposure can be found in property portals and builders' merchants. Listed entities such as Rightmove and Travis Perkins offer different risk profiles compared to direct developers. Investors who believe in a market resurgence can monitor these companies for signs of recovery, though every investment choice requires careful due diligence.