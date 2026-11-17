With landlord income tax rising by 4 percent next April, investors seek safer returns. Commercial REITs offer 8 percent yields and deep discounts, avoiding direct property management hassles.

Landlords in the United Kingdom face significantly reduced profitability starting next April due to a 4 per cent increase in tax on rental income. This latest fiscal adjustment, announced in the recent Budget, compounds previous regulatory burdens and tax hikes that have already squeezed residential property investors. The government measures aim to curb the profitability of traditional rental ownership, forcing many to reconsider their asset allocation strategies.

REITs Offer Commercial Property Access

Real Estate Investment Trusts, known as REITs, provide a viable alternative for investors seeking exposure to the property market without the operational headaches of managing tenants. These publicly traded investment vehicles own diverse commercial assets, including shopping malls, office buildings, logistics warehouses, and storage facilities. Investors can buy and sell shares in these companies on the stock market at any time, bypassing the lengthy sales processes associated with physical real estate.

Also read UK Landlord Tax Hike Prompts Investors to Switch to REITs and Commercial Property Trusts

Deep Discounts on Major Trusts

Major commercial property trusts are currently trading at substantial discounts to their net asset values, presenting potential value opportunities. Land Securities shares trade at approximately a 20 per cent discount, while British Land is priced at a 28 per cent discount. Specialist residential trusts focused on social or retirement housing exhibit even deeper discounts, reaching up to 40 per cent below their underlying asset worth.

High Yields Attract Private Equity

The collective yield for UK commercial property sector REITs stands at 8 per cent, offering attractive income streams for capital investors. Residential REITs like Grainger yield just under 5 per cent, whereas specialist entities such as Unite and Living REIT yield nearer to 8 per cent. Darius McDermott, managing director at Chelsea Financial Services, notes that wide discounts provide a cushion, attracting private equity buyers who are already securing quick profits by acquiring trusts at the market bottom.

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Sector Performance Risks and Diversification

Diversification through mixed funds like TR Property Investment Trust, which trades on a 10 per cent discount with a 5.5 per cent yield, offers exposure to both UK and European markets. However, investing in housebuilders presents higher risks, with Persimmon down nearly 8 per cent since January and Vistry plummeting around 60 per cent. Investors must scrutinize fund terms carefully, as open-ended property funds can suspend withdrawals if they cannot sell buildings quickly enough, creating liquidity traps for unwary shareholders.

Tax Efficiency via ISAs and SIPPs

Utilizing Self-Invested Personal Pensions or Individual Savings Accounts to hold REITs ensures that both capital gains and income remain tax-free, a significant advantage over direct property purchases. This tax-efficient wrapper complements the higher yields and discount potential of the trusts, making them a compelling option for those looking to pivot away from the increasingly hostile tax environment facing traditional landlords.