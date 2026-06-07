UK Justice Secretary David Lammy has said that not all ethnic groups should be treated the same by police, citing disproportionate arrest rates and the need to understand context in the criminal justice system. He also rejected the notion of two-tier policing and the notion that police are institutionally racist, emphasizing the importance of political means to address institutional racism. He disagreed with U.S. Vice President JD Vance's comments blaming mass migration for a murder case, stating that the murderer identified as a Brit. UK Justice Secretary David Lammy emphasized the complexity and context of equality and the importance of recognizing structural racism daily, expressing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. He clarified that his comments outside of government do not carry the same weight as those made by the Vice President.

British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has said that not all ethnic groups should be treated the same by police, emphasizing the disproportionate arrest rates of certain ethnic minority groups like Roma travelers and black Britons.

He highlighted the complexity of equality and emphasized the importance of recognizing context in the criminal justice system, rejecting the notion of two-tier policing. U.S. Vice President JD Vance's comments blaming mass migration for Henry Nowak's death sparked criticism, with Lammy stating that the murderer was a Brit, and emphasizing the importance of political means to address institutional racism. The Justice Secretary disagreed with Vance's perspective on Western civilization and urged him to refrain from commenting on internal British affairs.

Despite some Labour figures using George Floyd's death for political gain, Lammy and other leading figures emphasized the need to address structural racism daily, expressing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in a 2021 video. His comments, made outside of government, do not carry the same weight as those made by the Vice President, he clarified. He also expressed solidarity with Zayn Maxwell, who has been charged with manslaughter following protests that led to the death of Kenneth Oseary.

A deeper look at his career and political stance can be found in the text stating,





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Police Treatment Of Ethnic Groups Institutional Racism Black Lives Matter Structural Racism Political Means Prat Two-Tier Policing

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