ONS data reveals job switching has dropped by nearly a million since 2022, causing workers to miss significant pay rises while youth hiring also declines sharply.

Worker mobility in the United Kingdom has suffered a dramatic collapse, with nearly one million fewer employees switching jobs in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period in 2022. The Office for National Statistics confirms that only just over two million career moves occurred during this timeframe, a steep decline from the high levels seen before the pandemic. This stagnation has trapped workers in stagnant roles while denying them crucial salary increases that typically accompany job changes.

The Great Resignation Reversal Continues

The current low mobility rate stands in stark contrast to the era known as the Great Resignation, where pandemic lockdowns and shifting workplace norms encouraged a massive wave of career changes. Four years ago, the labor market was defined by high turnover as employees leveraged scarce labor conditions to demand better terms. Today, that dynamic has completely reversed, with workers clinging to their existing positions due to a scarcity of available roles rather than a desire for job security alone. This retention is largely forced by the tight job market rather than employee satisfaction with their current employers.

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Financial Penalties for Loyalty to Employers

Staying in a single role for extended periods is now costing workers significant amounts of money, according to separate findings from the hiring platform Employment Hero. Their analysis, reported by Bloomberg News, indicates that typical workers aged 35 or over missed out on an additional £13,100 per year by not changing employers more frequently. This financial penalty highlights how wage growth is increasingly tied to job mobility rather than internal promotions or annual reviews. Employees who remain loyal to one company are effectively subsidizing their employer by not seeking the market-rate adjustments found elsewhere.

Youth Hiring Collapses Amidst General Slowdown

The decline in labor movement is not uniform across all demographics, with younger workers bearing the brunt of the contraction. ONS data reveals that hiring for under-24-year-olds has slumped significantly, with only 340,000 individuals hired in February of this year. This figure represents a sharp drop from the more than half a million hires recorded in May 2021. The Office for National Statistics analysis concludes that while hiring and leavers have slowed across all age groups, the trend is most noticeable among younger workers who have traditionally been the most mobile segment of the workforce.

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Business Costs and Productivity Pressures Mount

Business leaders attribute much of this hiring freeze and reduced mobility to the financial burden imposed by government policies. Bosses claim that higher operational costs are being dumped on businesses, forcing them to retract their hiring pipelines and restrict internal mobility. This sentiment is corroborated by fresh findings from S&P Global, which reported that private sector growth is slowing and firms are actively shedding jobs. The data suggests that economic headwinds are forcing companies to become more conservative in their staffing decisions.

Political Scrutiny and Future Outlook

As the labor market stagnates, political pressure is mounting on the Labour government to act on the findings of Alan Milburn's jobs review. Critics are urging immediate implementation of these recommendations to address the structural issues preventing workers from moving and employers from hiring. Meanwhile, Chris Williamson of S&P Global noted that companies continue to worry over rising costs and are seeking to boost productivity to survive. This focus on efficiency over expansion suggests that the labor market may remain constrained in the near future, keeping mobility low and wages suppressed for many employees.