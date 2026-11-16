UK Interest Rates Spike to 5% as Bank of England Hikes Loom

UK borrowing costs surge as markets price in a Bank of England rate hike to 4.25% this December, with projections reaching 5% by 2027 amid persistent inflation fears.

UK borrowing costs have escalated sharply as financial markets intensify their bets that the Bank of England will raise interest rates to 5 per cent by the end of next year. This aggressive pricing reflects deepening anxiety among investors and consumers alike, signaling a blow to millions of households already grappling with high living expenses and mortgage payments. The surge in yields indicates that the central bank faces significant pressure to act decisively against stubborn inflationary pressures that show little sign of abating.

Market Volatility Drives Bond Yields Higher

Yields on two-year UK gilts, which are highly sensitive to immediate interest rate expectations, climbed above 5 per cent on Monday, marking their highest level since October 2023. Benchmark ten-year gilts also saw their yields rise close to 5.38 per cent, a three-week high that underscores the market's belief in a tightening monetary stance. Traders are now pricing in a more than 90 per cent chance that the Bank of England will increase rates in the week before Christmas this year, moving from the current 4 per cent to 4.25 per cent. Furthermore, investors are betting on a series of subsequent hikes in the new year, pushing rates to 5 per cent by the end of 2027.

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Bank Officials Signal Need for Further Hikes

Bank chief economist Huw Pill indicated during an interview with the Financial Times that while an interest rate hike earlier this month was a significant step, there is still further to go. Pill highlighted the very low probability of an end to the Middle East conflict or a fall in energy prices before next month's rates meeting, leading him to vote for a hike in December. He also stated that market expectations for rates to move towards 5 per cent by the end of 2027 were not outrageous, suggesting that current pricing may be justified by ongoing geopolitical risks. Another Monetary Policy Committee member, Megan Greene, told a conference on Saturday that there is a benefit in acting proactively to screw it up the least, adding to the cumulative hints that rates will be raised at the meeting on 17 December.

Inflation Concerns and Geopolitical Impact

The Bank of England is acting after inflation was stoked by the Middle East conflict, which pushed oil and gas prices higher and filtered through to fuel and energy bills. Figures expected on Wednesday are predicted to show that inflation rose to 3.7 per cent in October, following a September figure of 3.5 per cent that was well above the 2 per cent target. The Bank predicts inflation will climb close to 5 per cent next year and could top 6 per cent if Donald Trump's Iran war continues. These figures highlight the central bank's fear that as the war drags on, price spikes are more likely to ripple out to the rest of the economy, necessitating a more aggressive stance to contain price growth.

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Severe Impact on Mortgage Borrowers

Mortgage borrowers are already counting the cost of the last increase on 5 November, which was the first hike in three years and directly affected around one million people on variable rates. More than two million borrowers are set to be affected by future hikes as their fixed deals expire by the end of 2027. Rates being offered by lenders for these mortgages have been rising as markets price in the likelihood of further Bank of England hikes. If you need a mortgage because your current fixed rate deal is due to end, you should explore your options as soon as possible given the jump in costs driven by inflation expectations and dashed hopes of rate cuts.

Financial Advisers Recommend Urgent Action

With mortgage rates jumping due to conflict-driven inflation, experts advise homeowners to act quickly to secure the best possible deals. This is Money has a long-standing partnership with fee-free broker L&C to provide expert mortgage advice for those navigating this difficult financial landscape. Potential borrowers are encouraged to use L&C's best mortgage rates calculator to show deals matching their specific home value, mortgage size, term, and fixed rate needs. Alternatively, the online Mortgage Finder allows users to search thousands of deals from more than 90 different lenders to discover the most suitable option. London & Country Mortgages (L&C), which provides this service, is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, although consumers should note that the FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages and your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments.