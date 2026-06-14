UK Intercepts Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker in English Channel

British armed forces and law enforcement agencies intercepted a shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel, in an operation directed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The vessel SMYRTOS was boarded by Royal Marine Commandos and National Crime Agency officers, and will be held off the south coast for investigation. Starmer stated the action delivers another blow to Russia and warns supporters of Moscow's war effort they will not be allowed to hide.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the operation, involving British armed forces and law enforcement , dealt “another blow” to Russia and warned supporters of Moscow’s war effort that they “will not hide.

”FILE: Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, June 10 2026. / AP British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that the UK intercepted a “shadow fleet” oil tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel in an operation involving the country's armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

“In the early hours of this morning, I directed our Armed Forces to intercept a shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel,” he said. Starmer described the action as a successful operation and said it sent a message to those supporting Russia in the Ukraine war.

“This successful operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fueling Putin's war in Ukraine that we will not let them hide,” he said. North Korea says denuclearisation is ‘irreversibly’ off the table “I want to thank those involved, including our Armed Forces and law enforcement officers who keep this country safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” Starmer added.

The vessel SMYRTOS was boarded by Royal Marine Commandos and specially trained law enforcement officers from the National Crime Agency, Britain's Ministry of defence said in a statement. The vessel will be held and monitored off the south coast as investigations continue, the statement said, adding that enforcement action in Britain's territorial waters was carried out in accordance with domestic and international law.

North Korea says denuclearisation is ‘irreversibly’ off the tableVenezuela confirms death of Tren de Aragua gang leader in 'joint operation' with USAraghchi says draft US-Iran deal to be inked 'remotely', warns of Israeli sabotagePentagon opens UFO vault: Latest declassified files reveal mysterious glowing orb hotspotExplained: Switzerland's population cap proposal and why Europe is watching closely





trtworld / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK Russia Oil Tanker Shadow Fleet English Channel Keir Starmer Ukraine War Military Operation Law Enforcement SMYRTOS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Keir Starmer says he's staying put after defense secretary's departure hammers his authorityBritish Prime Minister Keir Starmer is vowing to fight for his position after the sudden resignation of the defense secretary.

Read more »

Keir Starmer says he's staying put after defense secretary's departure hammers his authorityBritish Prime Minister Keir Starmer has seen the departure of several junior and senior ministers in recent weeks, as Labor Party lawmakers revolt and rivals plot, in despair at the government’s relentless unpopularity.

Read more »

US News Headlines: CBP Intercepts Migrant Vessel, Trump's DUI Arrest, and MoreCBP and Coast Guard intercept migrant vessel heading for Puerto Rico, Trump arrested for DUI in Florida, and other top US news headlines.

Read more »

Royal Marines Board Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Tanker in English Channel Night OperationRoyal Marines commandos, supported by aircraft and navy vessels, intercepted the Russian shadow fleet tanker Smyrtos in the English Channel in a six-hour night operation. Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated the action, conducted in coordination with France, dealt a blow to Russia and demonstrated the UK's readiness to act. The incident occurred amid political turmoil over defense funding, following Defence Secretary John Healey's resignation over the government's proposed budget.

Read more »