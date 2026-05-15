UK Intelligence Committee Accuses Starmer Government of Covering Up Peter Mandelson Scandal and Undermining National Security

The Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) issued a stinging rebuke to the Keir Starmer government, stating that the government had failed to adhere to professional practices, withheld crucial files, and redacted important details related to Peter Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador. The ISC also accused the government of lapses in information security, lack of audit trails, and overreliance on unofficial systems such as WhatsApp for government business, putting national security at risk.

The UK's national intelligence watchdog, the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), today accused the Keir Starmer government of covering up failures in the Peter Mandelson scandal and jeopardizing the UK's national security by withholding key files and redacting important details.

Stinging the government, the committee pointed out the government's handling of vetting papers for Lord Mandelson's controversial appointment as US ambassador. The ISC also criticized the government's insufficient use of IT systems, lack of audit trails, and overusing WhatsApp for government business, all of which were deemed alarming and put the UK's national security at risk





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK Intelligence Committee Starmer Government Peter Mandelson Scandal Information Security Redacted Documents Whatsapp For Government Business

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What to know about contenders who could replace Britain's Starmer as Labour leaderBritish Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership is in jeopardy after his Labour Party suffered heavy defeats in local elections last week. Dozens of Labour lawmakers have called for him to step down and on Thursday he lost his first Cabinet member. Health Secretary Wes Streeting quit, citing his lack of confidence in Starmer.

Read more »

UK Health Secretary quits, shaking Starmer’s grip on Labour PartyBasic

Read more »

UK politics in chaos as Starmer faces growing calls to step downUK politics in upheaval as Labour Party ministers push to oust PM Keir Starmer after major election losses, sparking an unprecedented leadership revolt.

Read more »

Internal War Erupts in Labour Party as Ed Miliband Accused of Plotting Against StarmerKeir Starmer's allies are calling for the sacking of Energy Secretary Ed Miliband following allegations of a clandestine campaign to remove the Prime Minister from office.

Read more »