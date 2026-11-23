As UK death duties rise to include pensions in 2027, analysis reveals France charges 60 percent while Germany uses a sliding scale. See how British estates compare internationally.

Britain has long been a controversial jurisdiction for inheritance planning, with families actively seeking strategies to pass homes and savings on before death to avoid levying charges. The intensity of public sentiment against these death duties is projected to intensify significantly when pension savings are brought into the tax net starting in 2027. Currently, Inheritance Tax, commonly known as IHT, is levied at a standard rate of 40 per cent on the value of assets exceeding specific thresholds. These thresholds begin at £325,000 per individual, or increase to £500,000 if a primary residence is left to direct descendants. Married couples and civil partners can effectively double these limits, as assets passing between spouses are completely exempt from the charge. Although only one in 20 estates currently pays these duties, frozen thresholds until 2031 and rising property values have expanded the tax base. The number of families required to pay is expected to rise to 7 per cent once unspent pension funds are included in liable assets. A recent analysis by financial planner Russell Hammond compares these UK rates against global standards to provide context for grieving families.

Global Inheritance Tax Rates Comparison

France imposes the heaviest death duties globally, with a headline inheritance tax rate of 60 per cent on assets transferred after death. However, the actual rate paid by children is lower, standing at 45 per cent for direct descendants. Japan also features a higher headline inheritance tax rate than the UK, with the levy reaching up to 55 per cent depending on the size of the estate. Germany utilizes a sliding scale system for inheritance tax, charging between 7 and 50 per cent depending on the value and relationship to the deceased. For children in Germany, the rate is capped at a maximum of 30 per cent, which is significantly lower than the UK flat rate. The United States imposes a federal estate tax of 40 per cent, aligning with the current UK rate. Ireland levies inheritance tax at 33 per cent, which remains lower than the British threshold. Russell Hammond, a chartered financial planner with 20 years of experience, conducted this research to highlight how British estates are positioned internationally. He notes that Britain is among the highest-taxing countries for inheritance, leaving grieving families potentially facing substantial tax bills on wealth left behind. While some nations have higher maximum bands, many utilize tiered systems that allow many families to pay a far lower effective rate.

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Common Estate Planning Mistakes to Avoid

Russell Hammond warns that families frequently fall into five specific traps regarding inheritance law and asset distribution. The first common error is assuming that a spouse automatically inherits everything upon death. Inheritance laws vary significantly depending on location, the presence of children, and whether a valid will exists. In some circumstances, other family members may be entitled to a share of the estate regardless of marital status. The second mistake is believing that children will automatically inherit their parents' assets. A surviving spouse may hold specific inheritance rights, and asset division depends heavily on the existence of a will and how assets are legally owned. Complications arise particularly when individuals have children from previous relationships or have entered into a new marriage. The third critical error is failing to update a will after major life events such as marriage or divorce. Marriage generally revokes an existing will in England and Wales unless it was made specifically in contemplation of that marriage. Divorce treats a former spouse as though they had died for certain purposes under the will, but it does not automatically rewrite the entire document.

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The fourth common mistake involves assuming that family members already know the deceased's wishes regarding asset distribution. Without a valid, legally sound will, an estate may be distributed according to strict legal rules rather than personal intentions. This often creates unexpected outcomes, particularly for unmarried couples, blended families, and individuals who own property. The final trap is trusting that family members will not fall out over the division of assets. A death in the family places significant strain on interpersonal relationships, making the division of a will an emotional and difficult ordeal. Even close families can disagree about inheritance, especially when a family home, substantial savings, a business, or sentimental belongings are involved. Disputes frequently arise between a surviving spouse and children, particularly in blended families where each person has different expectations and financial needs. Hammond emphasizes the importance of proactive legal planning to prevent these scenarios and ensure assets are transferred according to the owner's specific directives.