UK Information Commissioner John Edwards resigns over 'vulgar and highly sexualised language'

UK Information Commissioner John Edwards has resigned from his post after an investigation found he used 'vulgar and highly sexualised language' in his interactions with staff. Labour tech secretary Liz Kendall said she was 'extremely concerned' that Edwards continues to describe the incidents as 'misplaced humour'. Edwards had been the subject of an internal conduct probe since February and admitted making 'attempts at humour that were inappropriate and caused offence'.

Government minister Liz Kendall has revealed she has seen evidence of the vulgar and highly sexualised language used by the head of Britain's data watchdog, which led to his departure.

The Labour tech secretary added she was also extremely concerned that John Edwards, who resigned from his post on Friday after an investigation into his conduct, continues to describe the alleged incidents as misplaced humour. Mr Edwards announced he was standing down from the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) because he had exercised poor judgement and his position had become untenable. He admitted he made attempts at humour that were inappropriate.

In the hours after his announcement, Ms Kendall shared her thoughts on LinkedIn, revealing that multiple women had raised their concerns about Mr Edwards' behaviour. She said: John Edwards resigned from his post as the Information Commissioner and Chair of the Information Commission earlier today, following an independent investigation that upheld multiple allegations made against him.

I have seen evidence of the vulgar and highly sexualised language that was used in his interactions with his staff and am extremely concerned that he continues to describe these incidents as misplaced humour, including on his social media post announcing his resignation. Such conduct does not belong in the workplace, least of all exhibited by the leader of an organisation.

Ms Kendall said she was extremely concerned that John Edward continues to describe the alleged incidents as misplaced humour Multiple women shared testimony to the investigator on feeling offended, shocked and uncomfortable following interactions with Mr Edwards. I am deeply grateful to all who came forward to share their experiences as part of this investigation.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Edwards shared a 320-word post on LinkedIn, in which he said he had been the subject of an internal conduct probe since February. While I have not agreed with how that investigation has been conducted, I accept that my position has become untenable, he wrote. From the time the investigation was launched, I have accepted that there have been occasions where I exercised poor judgement and made attempts at humour that were inappropriate and caused offence.

Mr Edwards, a Kiwi who was previously New Zealand's top privacy tsar, was appointed UK Information Commissioner by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in January 2022. In his resignation statement, the outgoing chief said he did not wish to be a distraction to the ICO's important work and was proud of the contribution he made.

While I will no longer be able to continue this work in my current role, my commitment to the principles, values, and objectives that have guided my professional life remains unchanged, he added. Mr Edwards posted his resignation statement on LinkedIn on Friday morning The ICO is an independent regulator which oversees data protection and freedom of information law. This includes making sure organisations are handling people's data correctly and investigating potential breaches of the law.

It can fine firms up to £17.5 million or four per cent of their international turnover, whichever is higher. The ICO recently dished out a £14 million fine to web forum Reddit over its use of children's personal information and for failing to check the age of its users.

Mr Edwards once described Facebook as morally bankrupt pathological liars and publicly rebuked TikTok for processing the data of children under the age of 13 without parental consent Data protection lawyer Jon Baines, of firm Mishcon de Reya, said the commissioner's resignation was unprecedented. The ICO: Champions of freedom of information The Information Commissioner's Office is an independent, government-funded agency that is tasked with upholding information rights in the interest of the public.

The ICO reports directly to the Parliament of the United Kingdom and is sponsored by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport As part of its role, it upholds several acts including the Data Protection and Freedom of Information Acts. The ICO received £4.6 million of funding from the government in the 2019-20. It is also bankrolled by private organisation who pay it a data protection fee.

We have had Information Commissioners since 1984 and all have served their full term, he said. This is the first ever resignation, and it is in extraordinary circumstances. A spokesman for the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology said: The Government expects the highest standards of conduct from all senior leaders in public lif





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