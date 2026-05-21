UK Influencers' Secret Getaway Turns into Chaos at £5,000-a-Head Soho Roc Hotel Trip

The Daily Mail reveals the inside story of a raucous group holiday at the Soho Roc Hotel, where a group of UK influencers, including Love Islanders and a Married at First Sight star, got into a series of misunderstandings and dramas.

With a strict no phone policy, private trips on a £500,000 catamaran and a constant flow of fitness models, it proved the perfect secret getaway for some of the UK's biggest influencers.

The Daily Mail can reveal inside the raucous group holiday at the Soho Roc Hotel, which resulted in the recently single Love Islander, Dami Hope, almost getting into a bust-up with footballer, Ryan Inniss, over a misunderstanding with his model girlfriend. Dami's fellow Love Islander, Jack Fowler, and the Married at First Sight star, Davide Anica, who was seeking respite after the fallout from his cheating MAFS husband, Keye Luke, were also on the trip.

The group were at the 45-bedroom cliff-top hotel to celebrate the launch of Uber One's latest reward scheme, Member's House. This September, the Soho Roc Hotel is being turned into Uber One's Members House, where a select group of UK users of the taxi app will be invited out for an all-expenses two-night stay worth over £5,000, including a private catamaran tour around the Cyclades coast.

The group included AJ Pritchard's fiancée, Zara Zoffany, who had a £20,000 Kelly Hermes bag attached to her side and her best friend, Georgia Salamat. Dami was talking about how tough his break-up from Indiyah Polack has been, though they're still friends, an insider told the Daily Mail. More juicy gossip from the Uber trip can be read in the Influencer Editor Molly Clayton's column this week.

The couple, who finished in third place on series eight of the dating show, broke up earlier this year after Indiyah, 27, cheated on Dami with her Inside co-star, Marlon Garcia. After a day on the catamaran around the 5,000-year-old Delos Islands, costing a staggering £4,000 a day to rent, the insider said: There had been a lot of drinking, and then there was a misunderstanding between Dami and Ryan.

Dami Hope recently split from his Love Island girlfriend, Indiyah Polack, and was caught in a misunderstanding on the trip. Ryan Inniss plays for the Forest Green Rovers and has been quietly dating Alicia Rody, but got in a misunderstanding with Dami over his new girlfriend. Ryan basically thought that Dami was flirting with his girlfriend, and it didn’t go down well; people had to step in.

Davide, 33, was spilling all about his ex-husband Keye, who he realised was cheating on him after setting up a fake profile on Grindr and finding him on there, but said he was healing and had met someone else. Over a ten-day window, all Uber One members can unlock deals such as 12 months of complimentary Disney+ access, 30 per cent off all Exec car journeys, and buy-one-get-one-free at Joe & the Juice





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Love Island Married At First Sight Uber One Soho Roc Hotel Dami Hope Ryan Inniss Davide Anica AJ Pritchard Zara Zoffany Jack Fowler Indiyah Polack Marlon Garcia Alicia Rody Keye Luke Grindr Disney+ Exec Car Journeys Joe & The Juice

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