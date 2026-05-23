UK Influencers' Secret Getaway: Chaos at Soho Roc Hotel

The two-day trip, worth £5,000 per person, was a luxury press trip to get content for Uber One's latest reward scheme, Member's House. The group, including fitness influencers and Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard's fiancee, Zara Zoffany, had a bust-up over a misunderstanding with Ryan Inniss and his model girlfriend. The trip also involved fitness influencer Georgia Salamat and Love Islander, Jack Fowler.

With a strict no phone policy, private trips on a £500, 000 catamaran and ‘a constant flow’ of fitness models , it proved the perfect ‘secret’ getaway for some of the UK’s biggest influencers.

The group were at the 45-bedroom cliff-top hotel to celebrate the launch of Uber One’s latest reward scheme, Member’s House. The trip was worth £5,000 per person and resulted in a bust-up between Love Islander, Dami Hope, and footballer, Ryan Inniss, over a misunderstanding with his model girlfriend. Also on the trip were fellow Love Islander, Jack Fowler, and Married at First Sight star, Davide Anica





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Influencers Luxury Press Trip Soho Roc Hotel Chaos Bust-Up Misunderstanding Ryan Inniss Model Girlfriend Fitness Models Private Trips £500 000 Catamaran £5 000 Per Person £4 000 A Day To Rent Delos Islands Uber One Member's House £20 000 Kelly Hermes Bag Fitness Influencer Georgia Salamat Zara Zoffany AJ Pritchard's Fiancee Strictly Come Dancing's Former Professional £20 000 Kelly Hermes Bag £4 000 A Day To Rent £5 000 Per Person £5 000 Trip £500 000 Catamaran £4 000 A Day To Rent £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £5 000 Trip £

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