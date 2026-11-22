New Ipsos poll reveals inflation ties with immigration as Britons' top worry at 37 percent, despite Andy Burnham's promises of economic breathing room. Economic anxiety surges as CPI hits 3.6 percent.

Inflation has surged to become the joint top concern for British voters, reaching a level of 37 percent. This rise occurred even as Prime Minister Andy Burnham promised citizens relief from the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The latest data indicates that fears over rising prices have increased significantly in recent months.

Inflation and Immigration Tie for Top Voter Concerns

According to a new Ipsos poll, anxiety about inflation now matches immigration as the primary issue for the public. Both issues sit at 37 percent, while the general economy trails in second place with 31 percent. Concerns about defence follow at 18 percent.

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The current score for inflation fears represents the highest level recorded since 2023. Voters' worries about rising prices have jumped by seven points since October. Meanwhile, concern about immigration has fallen slightly by two points during the same period.

The data reveals a stark divide in political sentiment regarding economic anxiety. Inflation concerns are notably higher among Labour voters, reaching 44 percent. This represents a substantial rise of 16 points for that specific demographic since the previous measurement.

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Official Statistics Show Rising CPI and Fuel Costs

Official government statistics corroborate the growing public anxiety. The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate hit 3.6 percent in October. This figure is up from 3.5 percent in September, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The rise in the official inflation rate has been pushed up by increased costs for petrol and diesel. These fuel expenses are contributing to the broader increase in the cost of living that households are experiencing.

Mike Clemence, the research director at Ipsos, commented on these findings. He stated that with inflation reaching a year-long high, it is no surprise to see a sharp rise in public concern. He noted that inflation is now as significant an issue for the public as immigration.

Burnham Promises Breathing Room Amidst Falling Trust

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has pledged to give Britons breathing room from the cost-of-living pressures. He also aims to restore public trust in Westminster and its political institutions.

However, the Ipsos poll of over 1,000 adults found that faith in politicians is declining. Britons' lack of faith in politicians has risen by three points since October. This suggests that promises of relief have not yet convinced the electorate.

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Further economic pessimism was recorded in the same survey. Sixty-seven percent of respondents expect the economy to worsen over the next year. This indicates a deep-seated skepticism about future economic prospects despite government assurances.

Tory Criticism on North Sea Licences and Tax Policy

Tory Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith criticized the Labour government's economic approach. He argued that Labour blames rising prices on events abroad but is simultaneously banning new North Sea licences by law.

Griffith pointed out that Britain currently imports gas from Norway from the same North Sea. He claimed this policy sends British jobs and tax revenue overseas. He asserted that the Conservative party would restart drilling in Britain to address energy security.

Tensions within the government were also highlighted by recent internal reports. Andy Burnham told his Cabinet members they must always demonstrate how they would pay for policies. This instruction came hours after the unveiling of unfunded measures, including an 850 million pound boost for energy bills.

Local business reactions have been mixed regarding the government's financial support. One Northern pie seller, who had backed Burnham, expressed disappointment. He missed out on business rates help and felt battered by Labour's tax on jobs after the recent Budget.