The Bank of England increased the base rate to 4 per cent, raising mortgage costs. Inflation is driven by geopolitical tension and domestic policy choices under the current government.

The Bank of England has delivered an unwelcome financial burden to UK homeowners just before the Christmas season by raising the base interest rate to 4 per cent. This decisive monetary policy adjustment is projected to increase average tracker mortgage repayments by £31 per month. Borrowers on variable rate deals will face a smaller, yet still significant, hike of approximately £14 per month. Financial experts are cautioning that these initial costs are merely the beginning of a more severe financial impact that could persist into the new year.

Geopolitical Triggers for Rising Prices

The primary driver behind this latest inflationary spike is the ongoing war involving Iran, which has destabilized global fuel markets. The resulting crisis in energy supply has pushed prices upward across the economy, creating a volatile environment for consumers. While geopolitical instability is a major factor, analysts argue that domestic policy decisions have exacerbated the situation. The war on Iran serves as the immediate external shock, but internal economic management plays a critical role in how deeply the pain is felt by households.

Also read Bank of England Hikes Interest Rates to 4 Percent Amid Inflation Concerns

Government Spending Policies Fuel Inflation

The Office for Budget Responsibility issued warnings within months of Sir Keir Starmer assuming power in 2024 that Labour's spending habits would lead to higher inflation. Early indicators of this trend included generous pay settlements for protesting doctors and train drivers, which increased public sector costs. These expenditures contributed to a rise in the cost of living before the government could implement stabilizing measures. The warning from the Office for Budget Responsibility highlighted the risks of profligacy in a fragile economic climate.

Impact of Anti-Business Measures on Costs

Punitive measures targeting businesses have further detrimental effects on consumer prices. Sharp increases to employers' National Insurance contributions and the youth minimum wage have forced many firms to pass extra costs onto shoppers. Companies often have no realistic option other than raising prices to maintain margins. These regulatory burdens compound the external pressures from global fuel crises, creating a perfect storm for inflation. The combination of higher labor costs and energy prices squeezes both businesses and households.

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Net Zero Regulations and Energy Bills

Labor's commitment to Net Zero policies has also been identified as a contributor to rising inflation. Regulators at Ofgem admitted last year that wind farms are responsible for higher energy bills for consumers. This admission underscores the unintended economic consequences of green energy transitions when not managed carefully. The cost of compliance and infrastructure changes adds to the overall price level. Critics argue that these environmental policies are being implemented without sufficient regard for immediate economic stability.

Future Outlook and Political Responsibility

The inflation situation is unlikely to improve as long as Donald Trump persists with his aggressive stance toward the Tehran regime. Geopolitical tensions will continue to drive up energy prices, keeping inflationary pressures high. Domestically, there is little prospect of relief while Andy Burnham's Labour continues its current economic course. The combination of external shocks and internal policy choices suggests a prolonged period of financial hardship for homeowners.