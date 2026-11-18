UK inflation accelerates to 3.6 per cent in October, driven by soaring fuel and energy costs. Households face higher bills as the Bank of England warns prices could peak near 5 per cent next year.

UK inflation has accelerated to its highest level in a year, reaching 3.6 per cent in October according to new data from the Office for National Statistics. This rise marks the fourth consecutive monthly increase, moving the figure further away from the Bank of England's 2 per cent target. The acceleration is primarily driven by higher fuel costs and changes to tobacco duties, reflecting the ongoing economic pressure on households.

Inflation Rate Details And Economic Context

The Consumer Prices Index inflation rate climbed from 3.5 per cent in September to 3.6 per cent in October. Economists had predicted this increase, which aligns with earlier warnings from the Bank of England that inflation could continue to rise. The central bank has previously suggested that the rate might peak around 5 per cent next year. To visualize the impact, an item that cost 100 pounds a year ago would now cost 103.60 pounds. This steady climb distinguishes the current economic climate from the severe inflation recorded in the late 1970s, which reached 25 per cent during the Winter of Discontent.

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Energy Bills And Household Cost Pressures

Household energy costs are projected to increase significantly, with experts warning of a bill shock in January. Analysts at Cornwall Insight have predicted that the Ofgem energy price cap will rise by 26 per cent to 2,166 pounds per year starting January 1. This represents an increase of 443 pounds compared to the October to December period. The forecast indicates this will be the highest energy bill level since 2023. The government's 100-pound household energy payment for council tax bands A to D in England is excluded from this calculation as it is a one-off payment made outside the price cap mechanism.

Ofgem is scheduled to announce the quarterly price cap level for January to March on November 25. Although wholesale energy prices have reduced recently due to hopes of a resolution to the conflict in the Middle East, the decline was not sufficient to prevent the January increase. This follows a 4 per cent rise in the price cap to 1,723 pounds on October 1, which occurred just as many households began turning on their heating for winter. Cornwall Insight noted that while a small rise could occur in April, the forecast remains volatile and subject to change before the February announcement.

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Fuel Prices Driven By Global Conflicts

The cost of motor fuels has surged, directly impacting the inflation figures. The average price of petrol rose by 5.2 pence per litre between September and October. Diesel prices increased by 7 pence per litre in October, reaching an average of 199.5 pence per litre, which is the highest recorded since the Office for National Statistics began tracking these figures in 1996. The annual increase for petrol was 29.7 per cent, up from 26.5 per cent in September. Diesel saw an even sharper annual jump of 39.5 per cent, compared to 35.8 per cent in September.

This acceleration in motor fuel price inflation is linked to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as renewed hostilities in the Middle East. These geopolitical tensions have disrupted the global supply of oil and other essential products. However, fuel prices have eased in recent weeks following the US midterm elections, which may influence the inflation rate calculation for November. Despite this recent easing, the overall trend has contributed significantly to the current cost-of-living crisis facing UK consumers.

Food And Drink Price Increases

While overall food inflation has slowed slightly, specific categories are experiencing significant price hikes. Food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose by 0.9 per cent in the year to October, down from 1.3 per cent in September. Despite this general slowdown, prices increased in 30 out of the 49 categories tracked. Fresh and chilled fish saw the most substantial increase, rising by 13.2 per cent. Mineral or spring water prices went up by 9.8 per cent, followed by pasta and couscous at 7.5 per cent.

Other food items that saw notable price increases include preserved fish at 5.2 per cent, tea at 4.7 per cent, and fresh or chilled vegetables at 4.4 per cent. Breakfast cereals rose by 4.3 per cent, while frozen vegetables increased by 3.7 per cent. Crisps saw a 3.6 per cent rise, and lamb or goat along with edible offal both increased by 2.8 per cent. Categories rising by more than 2 per cent also included soft drinks, preserved and fresh fruit, sauces, condiments, salt, spices, culinary herbs, and eggs.

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The convergence of rising energy bills, increased fuel costs, and specific food price hikes presents a challenging economic landscape for UK households. With inflation moving away from the central bank's target and energy bills set to jump in January, the cost-of-living crisis continues to evolve. Consumers are likely to face continued pressure as global conflicts disrupt supply chains and energy markets remain volatile in the coming months.