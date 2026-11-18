Office for National Statistics data confirms UK inflation rose to 3.6 per cent in October, driven by higher energy bills and tobacco tax increases.

Official data released by the Office for National Statistics reveals that UK inflation accelerated further in October, rising from 3.5 per cent in September to 3.6 per cent. This increase marks the highest rate of inflation since October of the previous year, as households absorbed significantly higher energy bills and smokers faced new tax hikes. The Consumer Prices Index, which serves as the primary measure for inflation, was in line with the predictions made by economists leading up to the release. Overall inflation has been on an upward trajectory throughout the summer, a trend largely fueled by what has been described as a Middle East energy shock that has pushed up the price of fuel and household energy across the nation.

Core Mechanism Of Rising Prices

Grant Fitzner, the chief economist at the Office for National Statistics, stated that inflation rose slightly in October, with fuel prices once again acting as a major contributor to the increase in the annual rate. He noted that the annual costs of both raw materials and goods leaving factories continue to climb, driven by higher crude oil and petrol prices respectively. This acceleration marks the fourth consecutive rise in inflation since the Consumer Prices Index dipped to 2.6 per cent in June. The rate has since moved further away from the Bank of England's 2 per cent target, signaling a persistent challenge for the UK economy as it attempts to stabilize prices for consumers and businesses alike.

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Bank Of England And Government Stance

The Bank of England has warned earlier in the month that inflation is not likely to return to its 2 per cent target until the third quarter of 2028. As part of its monetary policy response, the central bank hiked interest rates to 4 per cent and expects inflation to keep rising in the coming months, potentially peaking at around 5 per cent next year. In response to the cost of living pressures, Emma Reynolds, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, attributed the global cost increases to the conflict in the Middle East and Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. She highlighted that the Household Energy Payment, announced in the recent Budget, is providing £100 directly into 20 million bank accounts in January to help give families breathing space now.

Political And Economic Reactions

Emma Reynolds further emphasized that the Budget also started the long-term action needed to get energy costs down for good. This includes an end to levies on household bills, scrapping standing charges, and ensuring Britain is better protected from global shocks in the future. Conversely, Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith used the platform X to criticize the situation, stating that inflation is up again, which is a measure of how much prices have risen by, making the pound in your pocket worth less. He argued that the UK's soaring energy costs and the fact that the Labour government hiked taxes and employment costs were responsible, noting that they did not have to do that but now all citizens will pay the price.

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Impact On Household Energy And Taxes

Economists had predicted higher household energy bills, vape and tobacco duty increases, and more expensive fuel would contribute to an inflation uptick for last month. Energy regulator Ofgem increased its quarterly price cap by 4 per cent at the start of October, taking the energy bill for the average household in England, Scotland and Wales paying by direct debit for gas and electricity up by around £60 to £1,723 a year. These specific cost increases directly impacted the Consumer Prices Index figures, illustrating the tangible pressure on household budgets as the winter season approaches. The combination of regulatory cap rises and specific tax levies on tobacco and vaping products has created a compounded effect on the monthly inflation data.

Labour Market And Youth Unemployment Data

Yesterday, the Office for National Statistics revealed that the UK's unemployment rate had dropped again unexpectedly, but vacancies tumbled to the lowest level outside of the pandemic era for 12 years in a sign of the pressures facing job hunters. Official figures showed while the jobless rate fell to 4.6 per cent in the three months to September, down from 4.7 per cent in the previous three months, the number of job openings tumbled by another 22,000. This took the number of vacancies down to 690,000 in the three months to October, which was the lowest level since April 2021 but outside of the Covid years, it was the lowest since September 2014. Latest figures also showed regular earnings growth eased back to 3.5 per cent in the three months to September, down from 3.7 per cent in the previous three months, though this continued to be outstripped by Consumer Prices Index inflation.

Youth Unemployment Report And Reforms

The data came as a long-awaited report into youth unemployment by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn was published. This report outlines major reforms to tackle rising numbers of young people across the UK who are not in education, employment, or training, known as Neets. The simultaneous release of the inflation and labor market data provides a complex picture of the UK economy, where price stability remains elusive while the job market shows signs of cooling. The easing of earnings growth alongside rising inflation means that real wages have effectively decreased, as evidenced by the 0.4 per cent rise in real terms against inflation. These figures set the stage for ongoing economic policy debates as the government attempts to balance immediate relief with long-term structural adjustments.