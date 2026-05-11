UK Imposes Sanctions on Iranians and Supporters Linked to Assassination Attempts and Terrorist Activities

The UK has imposed 12 new sanctions targeting Iranians accused of planning attacks in Britain on behalf of Iran. Some of those sanctioned have been linked to the Zindashti Network, an Iran-backed group accused of carrying out transnational repression.

The UK has issued 12 new sanctions targeting Iranians accused of planning attacks in Britain on behalf of Iran. Nine people were sanctioned for 'hostile activity' in the UK and elsewhere.

The Zindashti Network, which has carried out 'numerous acts of transnational repression' for the Iranian government, was also targeted. Amongst those sanctioned are five members of the Zarringhalam family for financing efforts to destabilize the UK. Turkish national, Azerbaijani national, and Iranian national accused of 'threatening, planning, or conducting attacks' in the UK or elsewhere were also targeted. Financial entities providing services to Iran-backed groups were sanctioned for moving and accessing funds despite international restrictions





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International Relations UK Sanctions Iranian Sanctions Hostile Activities Transnational Repression Zindashti Network Mansour Zarringhalam Fazlolah Zarringhalam Berelian Exchange GCM Exchange Counter-Terrorism Arson Attacks Recently Jewish Targets Antisemitism Antisemitism Protests

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