New MHCLG data reveals a 2% drop in England's housing supply, complicating the Labour government's target of 1.5 million homes. Shadow ministers criticize the decline while ministers cite global economic headwinds.

Labour ministers have encountered a significant setback in their commitment to constructing 1.5 million new homes across England, as the latest statistical reports indicate a deceleration in housing supply. Recent data released by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) demonstrates that there were 203,690 net additional dwellings in England during the 2025-26 period. This figure represents a two percent decrease compared to the previous year, which recorded 208,820 net additional dwellings.

Historical Data Highlights Housing Slowdown

The 203,690 figure for 2025-26 marks the lowest level of new housing supply since the 195,530 net additional dwellings delivered in 2015-16. It also falls below the 217,750 net additional dwellings recorded in 2020-21, a period when housebuilding was significantly complicated by restrictions related to the Covid pandemic. These statistics underscore the growing difficulty in scaling up construction output to meet the demands of a growing population.

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In order to achieve its aim of 1.5 million new homes in England over the course of this Parliament, which is scheduled to last until the summer of 2029, the Government requires an average construction rate of 300,000 homes per year. The current trajectory, however, suggests that achieving this annual benchmark will require substantial acceleration in delivery speeds and regulatory efficiencies that have yet to materialize at scale.

Stakeholder Positions on Building Targets

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner has steadfastly refused to abandon the Labour manifesto pledge, despite openly admitting it is a 'stretch target' that the Government only has a 'slim chance' of meeting. In 2025-26, the housing breakdown included 186,640 new builds, 17,050 properties that underwent a change of use from non-domestic to residential, plus 3,170 conversions between houses and flats. A further 1,080 other types of homes were added, such as caravans and house boats, while there were 4,240 demolitions.

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The number of new builds in 2025-26 was down by more than 4,000 from the 190,690 completed in 2024-25. Responding to these figures, Tory shadow housing secretary Katie Lam stated that Labour promised to build 1.5 million new homes, but the latest data shows housebuilding is going backwards. Lam argued that after all the grand promises, Labour is failing to deliver the homes Britain desperately needs, claiming the party is backpedaling on its new homes pledge.

Regional Disparities and Economic Headwinds

Regional analysis of the 2025-26 data reveals significant disparities in housing development rates. The region with the highest level of net additions per 1,000 dwellings was the East Midlands at 10.6, while the lowest was in the South West at 6.9. At the local authority level, Mid Suffolk led with 29.3 net additions per 1,000 dwellings, followed by Stevenage at 24.2 and Melton at 19.5. Conversely, the lowest three rates were recorded in Blackpool at 0.2, the City of London at 0.4, and Castle Point at 0.6.

Explaining the challenges behind the slower pace, Angela Rayner noted before the House of Commons Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee that the war in the Middle East has increased construction costs by 40 percent. She also highlighted that the cost of living crisis is affecting people's finances, creating additional hurdles. Despite these obstacles, Rayner refused to set a lower housebuilding target, insisting she is not giving up on the 1.5 million goal.

Government Response and Future Policy Directions

An MHCLG spokesperson emphasized that delivering 1.5 million homes has always been described as an ambitious target. The government attributes the current challenges to the acute crisis inherited from previous administrations and challenging economic headwinds due to the conflict in the Middle East. Officials maintain that they are not giving up on the objective despite the statistical dip in net additions for the year.

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The government points to bold planning reforms as a mechanism for future growth, claiming these changes are already working their way through the system. By slashing unnecessary planning bureaucracy, the government is aiming to kickstart 40 billion for social and affordable homes and investing 16 billion through the National Housing Bank. Officials report that housing starts are up 20 percent compared to this time last year, suggesting that long-term investments may eventually offset the recent short-term declines in supply.