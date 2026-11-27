UK residential transactions fell to a 17-month low in October. Rising mortgage rates and Budget uncertainty are driving the market stagnation and reducing buyer activity.

Housing sales in the United Kingdom have plunged to their lowest level in 17 months. New data from HM Revenue and Customs reveals that residential transactions dropped to 92,310 in October. This figure marks a 2 per cent decline from September and an 8 per cent decrease compared to the same month last year.

Market Stagnation Driven by Rates

The latest statistics indicate that the UK housing market is firmly stuck in a period of stagnation. The primary catalyst for this downturn is the resurgence of inflationary pressure following the start of the Iran war. This geopolitical conflict forced the Bank of England to raise interest rates for the first time in three years earlier this month. Consequently, mortgage rates for two-year and five-year fixed deals have climbed from below 5 per cent at the beginning of the conflict to approximately 6 per cent now.

Also read New-home sales hit 2026 high as builders slash prices and subsidize mortgages

Budget Anxiety and Stakeholder Views

Financial markets are currently pricing in a 95 per cent probability of an additional interest rate hike in the week leading up to Christmas. This anticipated monetary tightening is heavily influencing the cautious behavior of consumers. Nick Leeming, chairman of the estate agency Jackson-Stops, noted that the anxiety surrounding tax changes in the Budget delivered on 28 October further dampened activity. Leeming explained that prospective buyers and sellers adopted a wait-and-see approach due to higher borrowing costs and speculation over property taxation.

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Impact on Borrowers and Prices

The Bank of England recently warned of a mortgage shock affecting 6.5 million borrowers. These individuals face higher payments as they exit fixed-term deals over the next three years. On average, their mortgage bills will increase by £100 per month. However, 430,000 homeowners face a steeper rise of more than £500 monthly, equating to £6,000 annually. Meanwhile, Lloyds reported that house prices fell by 1.2 per cent in October year-on-year, representing the sharpest decline in three years.

Future Outlook and Pent-Up Demand

Current market activity is largely driven by those who must move for work or family reasons rather than those looking to trade up. Nick Leeming highlighted that there remains a pool of pent-up demand from those who wish to move but are constrained by finance. He stated that the extent to which this translates into transactions in 2027 depends on borrowing costs and seller pricing. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) confirmed the bleak sentiment, with demand for new homes falling or remaining stagnant.