UK Households Suffer Sharp Fall in Wealth Amid Global Turmoil: St James’s Place Poll

The new poll by St James’s Place reveals that average household wealth in the UK has fallen by 17.5% over the last four years, making it hardest hit among income groups and affecting living standards under current government policies. Morale and confidence have been further impacted by rising costs, lack of salary increase, higher rent, and higher tax bills.

UK households have experienced a steep decline in wealth due to rising cost of living and geopolitical tensions, according to a new poll by St James’s Place.

The average wealth, estimated by households, has dropped by 17.5% from £126,482 in 2025 to £104,329 this year, the largest fall measured since the study began four years ago. The poll, of 6,000 people, revealed that even income groups have been affected, with higher costs of essentials, lack of salary increases, higher rent, and higher tax bills contributing to the decline.

The current economic situation, with global turmoil driving up prices and the Bank of England under pressure to raise interest rates due to increased inflation, has further exacerbated the financial difficulties. The war in Iran, a prolonged conflict, and higher inflation rates, which may reach 6% or more, add to the uncertainty. The government's poor performance in local elections, marked by voter anger, may also be seen as evidence of its impact on living standards.

The survey measures wealth based on savings, investments, and physical possessions, excluding property and pensions, and the findings suggest that average household wealth is now lower, estimated at £111,797 in 2022, than the recent estimate of £104,329. Twice as many people believe their finances have worsened compared to last year. The poll also highlights the importance of financial planning and preparedness to manage wealth and protect against future uncertainties





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UK Households Wealth Fall Cost Of Living Salary Increase Rising Costs Higher Rent Higher Tax Bills War In Iran Higher Inflation Rates

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