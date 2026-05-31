UK House Prices to Fall 2% in 2026 as Iran War Upends Market, Savills Says

Leading estate agent Savills has downgraded its UK house price forecast for 2026, now predicting a 2% decline after the Iran war disrupted energy markets and fuelled inflation, pushing mortgage rates higher and dampening buyer demand.

House prices in the UK are forecast to decline by 2% in 2026, according to a major report from Savills , marking a sharp reversal from its previous prediction of a 2% increase.

The estate agent and consultancy cited the war with Iran as having "fundamentally changed" the market outlook, after the conflict disrupted energy supplies and sent oil and gas prices higher. That inflationary pressure has forced the Bank of England to reconsider its interest rate path, with lenders already raising mortgage costs.

The report warned that a longer war could lead to even worse outcomes, including a sharper rise in inflation and rates, followed by a more pronounced but short-lived V-shaped recovery. Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, noted that despite a robust start to the year, the rise in mortgage rates since late February has weakened demand and sentiment.

He added that regulatory pressures on landlords, forcing some to sell, have added downward pressure, especially in London and the South East, though improved affordability compared to recent years offers some offset. The findings echo other surveys, such as one from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, showing a subdued market. With mortgage rates climbing due to war-driven inflation, borrowers are urged to seek the best possible deals and professional advice, whether they are first-time buyers, existing homeowners, or landlords.

Services like the fee-free broker L&C, partnered with This is Money, can help compare thousands of mortgage products to find suitable options amid the shifting landscape. The report underscores how geopolitical shocks can quickly ripple through the economy, turning a once-bullish housing forecast into a bearish one almost overnight





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