UK house prices reached an average of 273,000 in September 2026, defying a significant drop in sales volume as northern regions outperform the capital.

The United Kingdom residential property market achieved an average house price of 273,000 pounds in September 2026, according to the Office for National Statistics House Price Index released on November 18. This figure represents a 1.2 per cent annual growth, marking a period of resilience where fundamental housing asset values have continued to climb despite a considerable slowdown in overall market activity. The data reveals a clear divergence between property values, which have edged upward, and transaction volumes, which have fallen sharply across the country.

Northern regions have driven much of this annual growth, generally outperforming southern areas in terms of percentage increases over the past year. Homeowners in the North East have experienced the most substantial gains among all English regions, with property values rising by 4.6 per cent to reach an average of 166,649 pounds. The North West also posted strong results, recording annual growth of 3.2 per cent and pushing the average house price to 220,477 pounds.

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While values have risen, the number of completed sales has fallen sharply, particularly in England which accounted for the overwhelming majority of the decline. There were 19,205 fewer homes sold across the UK in July 2026 compared with the same month last year. England alone recorded 18,191 fewer transactions, representing a fall of almost a third or 31 per cent from the previous year’s levels.

Wales also saw sales drop by 1,219 units during the period, whereas Scotland bucked the national trend by recording 342 more sales during the same period. This data suggests that while buyer demand has softened significantly, supply constraints or specific valuation expectations have kept prices elevated in many parts of the nation. The average UK property has gained around 3,000 pounds in value, but regional differences mean some homeowners have enjoyed much bigger increases.

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Conversely, the capital city has struggled significantly, with property values falling in 22 of London’s 33 boroughs over the last twelve months. Around two-thirds of London homes lost value in the period leading to September 2026, causing the average property price to fall by 3.5 per cent to approximately 545,579 pounds. The most expensive areas recorded particularly significant losses amidst this downturn.

Kensington and Chelsea saw average values drop by 216,327 pounds to around 1.7 million pounds, though it remains London’s most expensive borough. Westminster recorded a 195,240 pound fall, taking its average to 861,130 pounds, while the City of London lost 138,678 pounds to reach approximately 663,585 pounds. Prices across much of the South of England were largely unchanged or fell during this period.

Despite the widespread decline in London and the South of England, commuter towns surrounding the capital have recorded substantial annual increases in property values. St Albans, located just north of London, emerged as the UK’s best-performing area, with average house prices climbing by 35,856 pounds over the year to 666,824 pounds. Elmbridge, situated southwest of the capital, followed with an increase of 23,301 pounds, taking the average house price to 740,883 pounds.

Epsom and Ewell, also south of London, recorded a 22,040 pound increase, bringing the average property value to 562,395 pounds. The Midlands maintained steady growth patterns throughout the period, while Yorkshire and the Humber saw values increase by 2.9 per cent to 210,799 pounds. These figures highlight how differently homeowners across the country have fared over the past year.

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Tom Evans, Sales Director at Purplebricks Estate Agency, stated that homeowners have good reason to be optimistic despite the challenging economic backdrop. He noted that while buyer demand remains subdued and the Bank of England’s base rate rose to 4 per cent, wages are on the rise and the UK economy grew by 0.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2026. This growth, up from 0.5 per cent in the previous quarter, is easing affordability pressures.

Evans highlighted that the narrowing gap between earnings and house prices is expected to help recover buyer confidence and drive the market forward in the coming months. Although the average UK house price slipped by 0.5 per cent between August and September, the bigger picture remains one of annual growth and regional divergence. The market continues to show resilience as the economy adjusts to current interest rates and economic conditions.