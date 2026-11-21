Average UK home values reach £273,000 in September 2026, marking a 1.2% annual increase despite a significant drop in sales volume across England and Wales.

The average value of residential properties across the United Kingdom reached £273,000 in September 2026, according to the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics. This figure represents a 1.2 per cent annual increase in house prices, adding approximately £3,000 to the typical homeowner's equity despite a challenging economic environment. The House Price Index highlights a resilient market where asset values continue to climb even as transaction activity has noticeably cooled.

However, this growth in property values stands in stark contrast to a significant contraction in market liquidity. Sales activity across the country slowed considerably, with 19,205 fewer homes sold in July 2026 compared to the same month in the previous year. This sharp decline in the number of transactions suggests that while prices remain sticky and continue to edge upward, the actual volume of property changing hands has dropped substantially, indicating a market that is valued higher but moves slower.

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Regional Growth Divergence in England

The mechanics of this national price increase are driven by a profound north-south divide in regional performance, with northern areas significantly outperforming the capital and southern regions. England accounted for the overwhelming majority of the decline in sales volume, recording 18,191 fewer transactions which constitutes a fall of almost a third, or 31 per cent. Conversely, the northern regions have seen their property markets heat up, with the North East enjoying the biggest annual increase of any English region at 4.6 per cent.

Homeowners in the North East have seen property values rise to an average of £166,649, securing the strongest growth metric in the country. The North West also performed strongly, recording annual growth of 3.2 per cent and pushing the average house price to £220,477. Yorkshire and the Humber saw values rise by 2.9 per cent to £210,799, while the Midlands recorded steady growth, reinforcing the trend that northern economies and property markets are currently more dynamic than their southern counterparts.

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London and Southern Market Slump

While northern regions celebrated gains, the South of England experienced stagnation or decline, with London continuing to struggle with significant property value losses. Around two-thirds of London homes lost value over the 12 months leading to September 2026, with the average property price falling by 3.5 per cent to approximately £545,579. Property values fell in 22 of the capital's 33 boroughs, highlighting a deep correction in one of the world's most expensive real estate markets.

The decline was particularly acute in London's most expensive boroughs, where premium assets have faced substantial depreciation. Kensington and Chelsea saw average property values fall by £216,327 to around £1.7 million, although it remains the capital's most expensive borough. Westminster recorded a £195,240 fall taking the average property value to £861,130, while homes in the City of London lost £138,678 to reach approximately £663,585. These figures illustrate that the wealth effect in the capital is currently negative for homeowners, contrasting sharply with the positive equity growth seen in the North East.

Commuter Towns and Future Outlook

Despite the broader downturn in London and the surrounding south, certain commuter towns have recorded substantial annual increases in property values, offering a bright spot for buyers seeking access to the capital. St Albans, located just north of London, was the UK's best-performing area, with average house prices climbing by £35,856 over the year to £666,824. This surge suggests a continued demand for housing in areas that balance proximity to the city with more affordable entry points compared to inner London.

Other areas near the capital also saw significant gains, with Elmbridge recording an increase of £23,301 to £740,883, and Epsom and Ewell seeing a £22,040 rise to £562,395. Looking ahead, market experts point to improving macroeconomic indicators as a potential catalyst for renewed buyer confidence. Tom Evans of Purplebricks noted that while the Bank of England's base rate rise to 4% presents a setback for borrowers, the UK economy grew by 0.7% in the third quarter of 2026, up from 0.5% in the previous quarter, which helps ease affordability pressures and may motivate more buyers to re-enter the market.