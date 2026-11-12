UK House Prices Fall as Rics Survey Shows Weakest Market Since July 2023

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors reports a significant downturn in UK housing demand and prices, citing high mortgage rates and buyer caution as key drivers in the latest October survey results.

House prices across the United Kingdom are set to decline further in the coming months, driven by persistent pressure from elevated mortgage interest rates. The latest survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) reveals that housing demand is either falling or stagnant, with estate agents reporting fewer buyer inquiries and a sharp drop in agreed sales. This outlook marks a deterioration to the weakest level seen since July 2023.

Rics Survey Highlights Deteriorating Market Conditions

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors conducted its October survey among estate agent and surveyor members to gauge ground-level market activity. The findings indicate that the majority of respondents reported falling house prices, a trend that has intensified slightly compared to September data. Prices are under particular pressure in London, East Anglia, the West Midlands, and the South East. Only Scotland and the North West have marginally bucked this downward trend, offering limited pockets of stability in an otherwise bleak landscape.

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Surge in Mortgage Rates Reduces Buyer Affordability

Higher borrowing costs remain the primary culprit behind the slump in activity. The average five-year fixed rate mortgage was recorded at 6.37 per cent in July 2023, according to Moneyfacts data. This figure has since dipped to 5.97 per cent today, yet it remains significantly higher than the lows seen previously. In February, buyers with a 20 per cent deposit could secure rates as low as 3.91 per cent, while those with a 40 per cent deposit accessed rates of 3.7 per cent.

The financial burden on homeowners has increased substantially. For a buyer securing a £300,000 mortgage with a 20 per cent deposit over a 25-year repayment term, monthly payments rise from £1,569 at the 3.91 per cent rate to £1,763 at the current best available rate of 5.05 per cent. This cost increase of over a percentage point has effectively priced many potential purchasers out of the market, suppressing demand.

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Regional Variations and Specific Market Impacts

The impact of these economic conditions varies by region and property type. Trevor Brown, a Rics member based in Southend-On-Sea, describes prices as being in freefall, noting a 10 per cent drop over the last 12 months. He attributes this to perpetual news gloom and increasing interest rates, which have resulted in more property listings than active buyers. Similarly, David Hickman, a surveyor in South Devon, reports that some homes are selling for 18 per cent less than they would have two years ago.

In East Anglia, Robert Hurst of the Auction House warns of a glut of landlords attempting to sell, creating a situation where there are more auction sellers than buyers. Andrew Oulsnam, a Rics member in Birmingham, states that new instructions have fallen significantly. Colin Townsend, operating in Malvern, describes the current period as a struggle characterized by price reductions and slow sales, suggesting vendors will need to lower their expectations as winter approaches.

Future Outlook and Economic Indicators

Economic indicators support the pessimistic view from the Rics survey. Net mortgage approvals for house purchases decreased to 53,400 in September, according to the Bank of England. This figure is down from 55,900 in July and well below the average of approximately 60,100 observed over the six months prior. Additionally, Lloyds Banking Group reported that average property prices fell at the steepest rate in more than three years in October, dropping by 1.2 per cent over the 12 months to October 2026.

The Bank of England recently increased interest rates to 4 per cent, with expectations that further rises may occur as policymakers attempt to curb a rebound in inflation. While inflation stood at 3.5 per cent in the year to September, it is projected to reach 5 per cent next year due to rising energy costs. If mortgage rates remain high or increase further, buyer enquiries, sales volumes, and house prices are likely to continue their downward trajectory. However, Tom Bill, head of residential research at Knight Frank, suggests that global geopolitical decisions, such as a ceasefire in the Middle East, could also influence market confidence and outcomes.