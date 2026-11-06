UK House Prices Fall 1.2pc in October Amid High Mortgage Rates

UK property values dropped 1.2pc in the year to October 2026, the steepest decline since 2023. Lloyds Banking Group reports rising borrowing costs and energy bills are pressuring buyers across the country.

House prices in the United Kingdom fell at their fastest pace in more than three years during October, driven by persistent high mortgage rates that discouraged potential buyers from entering the market. The average property value dropped by 1.2 per cent in the year leading up to October 2026, marking the sharpest annual decline since October 2023, according to data released by Lloyds Banking Group. This latest figure represents the fourth consecutive month that the Lloyds House Price Index has recorded a decrease in values, signaling a sustained period of cooling in the national property sector.

Market Data and Regional Variations

The typical home was valued at £296,285 last month, representing a monthly decline of 0.6 per cent or £1,882 when compared to September figures. The report from Lloyds Banking Group proved gloomier than market expectations, with financial analysts having forecasted a modest monthly rise of just 0.1 per cent. Greater London, the South East, and the South West of England experienced some of the most significant price falls across the country.

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Jonathan Hopper, chief executive of agent Garrington Property Finders, described the situation in Southern England as being in sharp correction territory, noting that prices are sliding so rapidly that they have dragged the national average into negative growth. In England, however, three regions recorded annual growth, with the North West seeing an increase of 2.2 per cent to an average price of £249,916. The North East also saw prices rise by 2 per cent to £184,318, while the West Midlands was the only other English region to report positive annual growth at 0.3 per cent, with an average value of £261,656.

Borrowing Costs and Economic Pressure

On Thursday, the Bank of England increased its base rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4 per cent, marking the first rise in interest rates in more than three years. This widely anticipated move led several lenders to increase their mortgage rates in the preceding weeks, although some institutions have since made small reductions. According to this week's data from Rightmove, the average five-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.5 per cent on October 31, a notable increase from the 5 per cent recorded on June 30.

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Andrew Asaam, mortgages director at Lloyds Banking Group, attributed the cautious market sentiment to renewed inflationary pressures. He stated that these pressures, driven in part by the conflict in the Middle East, are keeping borrowing costs high and adding to the squeeze on household finances. Surging energy bills and elevated costs for groceries are also piling significant pressure on people's personal finances, further deterring prospective buyers from moving forward with transactions.

Future Implications for Homeowners

Approximately 2.3 million fixed-rate mortgage deals are due to expire in 2027, according to UK Finance. Borrowers who secured five-year deals when rates were lower in 2021 are likely to face significantly higher payments when they renew. According to L&C Mortgages, homeowners with a five-year fixed-rate deal coming to an end already face having to pay about £4,900 more per year on an average 25-year £200,000 mortgage when moving to a new deal. The average five-year mortgage rates from the largest lenders have jumped nearly 4 percentage points since November 2021.

Buyer Outlook and Market Activity

Recent Bank of England data showed that mortgage approvals for house purchases fell to 53,443 in September 2026, down 2.5 per cent month-on-month and 19.4 per cent year-on-year. Lloyds Banking Group stated that this indicates further softening in housing market activity. Despite the downturn, some experts suggest there may be opportunities for prepared buyers to negotiate with sellers who are dealing with a glut of homes on the market, particularly flats.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, advised that those with solid deposits and the ability to afford higher mortgage payments are in a strong position to negotiate. However, she warned buyers to consider how long they plan to stay in the property, as market weakness may require them to stay put for a while. Jonathan Hopper added that lower price tags offer little relief if higher mortgage payments erode the savings, emphasizing that the right moment to move will depend on each buyer's individual finances and circumstances rather than an attempt to time the bottom of the market.