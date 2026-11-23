The United Kingdom is confirmed as the host of the 2035 Women's World Cup, but significant challenges regarding FIFA governance, falling WSL attendance, and stadium logistics remain unresolved.

The United Kingdom has officially been selected to host the 2035 Women's World Cup, marking the first time the premier global football tournament will be held on British soil since 1966. The announcement was made on Monday with significant fanfare, officially starting the countdown for a tournament that is eight-and-a-half years away. This milestone brings the prestigious event back to a nation with a rich footballing history, yet the celebration is overshadowed by the fact that the most pressing structural challenges facing women's football cannot be delayed until 2035.

FIFA Leadership Faces Scrutiny Over Past Controversies

FIFA President Gianni Infantino delivered a lengthy speech during the announcement ceremony, highlighting the incredible growth of the Women's World Cup and recalling a time when the competition did not exist. He described the previous tournament in Australia and New Zealand as a huge success, a characterization that contradicts the lasting negative images associated with that event. The 2023 final was marred by the conviction of Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales for sexual assault after he kissed Spain captain Jenni Hermoso without consent, an incident that triggered widespread protests and overshadowed Spain's 1-0 victory over England.

Also read FIFA set to pick US-led bid as 2031 Women's World Cup host, UK project for 2035

The irony of Infantino's remarks is heightened by his controversial comments made just two days before the 2023 final, where he told women that they must convince men what needs to be done, and asserted that equal pay at the World Cup would not solve anything. Three years later, Infantino remains at the helm of world football, with UEFA's attempts to unseat him following his controversial bid to expand the World Cup appearing to have failed. This suggests he is increasingly likely to secure a fourth term as president, leaving the social and political landscape of football uncertain for the next decade.

Strategic Decisions on Final Venues and Stadiums

While the FA predicts record attendances and soaring commercial revenues for the 2035 tournament, the continued progress of the women's game requires more than financial projections. One major logistical issue is the venue for the final match. Wembley Stadium was the site of Chloe Kelly's memorable goal in 2022, but by 2035 it will also host the finals of UEFA Euro 2028, Euro 2032, and the men's Euro 2024 final. The FA cleared its debt on the national stadium in 2024, removing the obligation to use it for debt service, which allows for the possibility of other venues.

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Under current FIFA regulations, Wembley is the only one of the 22 proposed stadiums that meets the specific requirements to host a World Cup final. However, regulations are flexible enough to accommodate another venue if a suitable stadium is completed before the tournament. Manchester United's proposed new 100,000-seater stadium was included in the 2035 bid and could be a strong contender. Hosting the final in Manchester would be a significant boost for the women's game and align with the bid's theme of unity, helping to disperse the tournament beyond London, where Arsenal currently dwarfs other clubs in attendance.

Addressing Immediate Challenges in Women's Football

The football community must address several immediate hurdles rather than waiting for the 2035 tournament to provide a rescue. Leading figures in English football need to collaborate on strategies to stem falling attendances in the Women's Super League. The average attendance across the first eight matchweeks of the 2024-25 season was 8,173, but by the end of last season it had dropped to 7,472. Current tracking for this season shows a further decline to approximately 5,677, indicating a concerning trend that requires urgent attention.

Furthermore, the leadership structure of the game needs reevaluation. The process of improvement should begin with figures who have historically held the game back stepping aside. The inclusion of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, in discussions is noted, particularly given his past controversial remarks to former Chelsea player Katie Zelem. The women's game in the United Kingdom cannot afford to wait eight-and-a-half years for the World Cup to revitalize it. Immediate action is required to ensure the sport grows sustainably, rather than relying on a future mega-event to solve current systemic issues.