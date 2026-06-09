UK Hospitality Sector in 'Survival Mode' as Labour Tax Rises and Iran Conflict Drive Up Energy Prices

The UK hospitality sector is facing unprecedented challenges due to Labour tax rises and the conflict in Iran. Hoteliers have spoken out about the difficulties they are facing, with some saying that working in the industry is 'tougher now than it's ever been.' The industry is in 'survival mode' as surging energy prices and Labour tax hikes have left profit margins at a minimum.

The hospitality sector in the UK is facing unprecedented challenges due to Labour tax rises and the conflict in Iran. The industry is in ' survival mode ' as surging energy prices and Labour tax hikes have left profit margins at a minimum.

The conflict in Iran has driven up oil and gas prices, causing businesses to incur tens of thousands of pounds in higher costs per week. According to the Federation of Small Businesses, a record 64 per cent of small firms said taxation is now their biggest cost pressure.

Hoteliers have spoken out about the difficulties they are facing, with Shaun Whitehouse, co-owner of Lanes Hotel in Somerset, saying that working in the hospitality industry is 'tougher now than it's ever been.

' Mr Whitehouse said that rising fuel costs 'make it nigh on impossible' for businesses in the hospitality sector to break even. He added that the chancellor's tax increases and reduction in business rates discount have pushed businesses to the limit, making it impossible to absorb the shock of rising fuel prices.

Mr Whitehouse has worked in the sector for 45 years and said that the current situation is 'incredibly difficult' due to the combination of price rises and tax increases. He also mentioned that customers have been more understanding than ever, particularly business customers who 'really understand how tough it is for the hospitality sector in the UK.

' However, businesses closing their doors remains a brutal reminder that price increases are making it impossible to survive. Fellow hotelier, Damon Reynolds, co-owner of The Shoregate in Crail, Fife, said that the industry is 'in a perfect storm of energy price rises and various taxation.

' He added that hearing about so many businesses shutting their doors in one month is 'tragic and depressing. ' Mr Reynolds said that every small business has said it's difficult but they seem to be in a perfect storm of energy price rises and various taxation. He also mentioned that governments and councils are giving with one hand with initiatives and taking away with the other. Unfortunately, they are taking more than they are giving.

The Shoregate, which has ten full-time staff and makes about £700,000 a year, is run by Mr Reynolds and his husband Nicholas. Together they purchased the run-down pub on the east coast of Scotland in 2019 and spent three years restoring it, finally opening the doors in 2022. Official figures show that 2,085 businesses collapsed in April, the highest since June 2024, which took the total number of firms going under to nearly 8,000 in 2026.

The government has been criticized for not doing enough to protect small businesses from soaring costs and taxes. What's your view on the situation





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