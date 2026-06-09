UK Hospitality Sector in Survival Mode Amid Tax Hikes and Energy Crisis

Hoteliers report extreme financial strain as Labour tax increases and rising energy costs from Iran tensions push the industry to the brink, with many working tirelessly yet seeing no profit.

The hospitality sector in the United Kingdom is currently in survival mode, grappling with a perfect storm of policy changes and geopolitical events. The Labour governments tax increases, coupled with the ongoing conflict in Iran leading to surging energy prices , have pushed profit margins to the absolute minimum.

According to the Federation of Small Businesses, a record 64 percent of small firms now cite taxation as their biggest cost pressure. Hoteliers across the country are reporting that the combination of rising fuel costs and higher taxes is making it nearly impossible to break even, let alone generate a sustainable profit.

The crisis has been exacerbated by the Strait of Hormuz fiasco, which has driven up oil and gas prices, hitting businesses with tens of thousands of pounds in additional costs per week. For many in the hospitality industry, this double blow has pushed them to the verge of collapse. Shaun Whitehouse, co-owner of Lanes Hotel in Somerset, described the current environment as the toughest he has experienced in 45 years.

He noted that after a busy May bank holiday weekend, he felt like he was working directly for Chancellor Rachel Reeves, seeing all revenue go to staff, suppliers, and the taxman with nothing left for the business.

'It feels like you're working for the Chancellor,' he said, reflecting on the long hours and slim returns. The hotels rates for business travellers are negotiated a year in advance, so sudden price spikes in energy cannot be passed on to customers. Despite these challenges, Mr Whitehouse acknowledged that many customers, especially business clients, understand the difficulties and show sympathy.

However, the closure of local establishments is a stark reminder of the crisis; ten licensed venues in his area have dwindled to just two over the past decade.

'Survival mode, survival mode,' he said, quoting his colleagues. Damon Reynolds, co-owner of The Shoregate in Crail, Fife, echoed these sentiments, calling the situation tragic and depressing. He highlighted that the industry is being hit from all sides by strong headwinds, including energy price increases and various forms of taxation. Reynolds criticized governments of all stripes for largely ignoring the hospitality industry.

'Every hospitality business is on its knees,' he said. The Shoregate, which employs ten full-time staff and generates about £700,000 annually, is just about keeping its head above water. Official figures show that 2,085 businesses collapsed in April, the highest monthly total since June 2024, bringing the total number of firms going under to nearly 8,000 in 2026. The sector is pleading for relief, but with mounting pressures, many fear that more closures are inevitable.

The perfect storm of energy price rises and taxation is taking a heavy toll, and unless significant policy changes are made, the hospitality industry may face a wave of bankruptcies that could reshape the British high street and tourism landscape





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