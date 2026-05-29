UK Hospital Opens First Rooftop Critical Care Garden to Boost Recovery

King's College Hospital in London has launched a rooftop critical care unit with a garden designed to use fresh air and nature to aid patient recovery. The innovative space includes life support equipment and allows doctors to prescribe fresh air therapy.

An NHS hospital in London has made history by opening the first critical care unit on its rooftop, designed to harness the healing power of nature.

The garden ward, located atop King's College Hospital's 60-bed critical care unit in South London, offers patients access to fresh air, sunlight, and greenery while receiving full life support. The space, crafted by award-winning garden designer Sarah Price in collaboration with the late landscape architect Nigel Dunnett, features aromatic herbs like rosemary, sage, and oregano, alongside native plants and tactile species such as lamb's ear.

The design prioritizes low maintenance and encourages active engagement rather than passive observation, with open and covered areas that allow patients to experience the therapeutic benefits of the outdoors. The rooftop unit includes two pass-controlled lifts for transporting patients and care teams, along with full power and data connections to ensure constant monitoring. From today, doctors can prescribe fresh air therapy when they believe it will aid recovery, or patients can request to be taken to the garden.

Some will remain in their beds, while others may walk or use wheelchairs depending on their condition. However, overnight stays are not permitted. The critical care team will conduct research to study how exposure to natural elements reduces stress, lowers blood pressure, and improves well-being for patients, families, and staff. The project was funded by a £2 million donation from King's College Hospital Charity, with additional support from the Trust.

Dr Tom Best, clinical director of King's Critical Care, emphasized that many critically ill patients spend weeks or months indoors, often experiencing hallucinations or delirium that delay recovery. He noted that research shows time in nature can reduce delirium, improve outcomes, and lift spirits. The garden is expected to transform intensive care into compassionate care, blending science, technology, and empathy. Iona Joy, director of grants at the hospital charity, described the project as visionary, focusing on dignity and humanity.

Professor Clive Kay, the hospital's CEO, called the opening a milestone dedicated to patients with life-threatening conditions, reflecting a commitment to hope and support. The team will also study long-term physical, cognitive, and psychological outcomes, as well as benefits for families and staff managing stress





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