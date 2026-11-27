New analysis shows home improvement loans up 50% as Britons avoid high transaction costs. Explore why £4,300 average loans are replacing house moves in the current market.

Britons are increasingly choosing to renovate rather than move house as relocating becomes too expensive, experts believe. New research reveals home improvement loans have surged nearly 50 per cent since the pandemic. The average loan amount has increased by £1,400 since 2023 and is now up to £4,300, according to analysis of 500,000 loans. Experts suggest a sluggish housing market and the high cost of moving have been pushing homeowners to focus on improving their current property instead.

Surge In Home Improvement Loans

Data from loans company Zable reveals one in four personal loans with a recorded purpose was for home improvements. This proportion rises with age, from 14 per cent for borrowers under-25, rising to 23 per cent for those in their 30s, and up to 35 per cent for those aged over 60. Founded in 2014, Zable has built market-leading AI to make borrowing fast and affordable. It is the UK's number one issuer for personal loans by both number of loans and value lent, and the number one issuer of new credit cards.

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High Transaction Costs Drive Trend

HMRC data released today reveals 92,000 transactions for residential homes in October, eight per cent lower than the same month last year. Paula Higgins, chief executive of the Homeowners Alliance, said the cost of buying and selling an average-priced home now approaches £14,000. She noted it is hardly surprising that homeowners are choosing to spend that money improving their existing home rather than moving. A survey of 2,000 people in the UK by the HomeOwners Alliance found that 74 per cent of homeowners see financial pressures as a barrier to moving.

Policy Implications And Tax Burden

In October's Autumn Budget, Chancellor John Healey left stamp duty unchanged despite industry calls for reform to make moving home more affordable. A homeowner buying a £400,000 replacement main residence in England or Northern Ireland still faces a £10,000 tax bill before legal, estate agent and removal costs. More than a third, 36 per cent, said lower stamp duty would make it easier to move. The official UK House Price Index shows that house prices rose by a modest 1.2 per cent nationally but fell by 3.5 per cent in London.

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Market Dynamics And Borrowing Strategy

Martin Kissinger, CEO and co-founder of Zable, said credit is the engine of opportunity and helps fund bigger purchases that fix a problem or propel life forward. He emphasized that homes lie at the heart of that opportunity. For larger home improvement projects, borrowing more on your mortgage could be a cost-effective option, as mortgage interest rates are typically lower than personal loan rates. For smaller projects, a personal loan may be a more straightforward option, with fixed monthly repayments over a shorter period.

Practical Application And Future Outlook

Mortgage broker Jamie Alexander recently told Sky News that his firm had seen noticeably more people borrowing to improve their homes than a year earlier. He noted that with moving costs high and the market slow, it makes sense for a lot of families. The work is a real mix, from extensions and loft conversions to kitchens and energy-saving upgrades. This trend reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior where retaining current assets is prioritized over liquidating them due to prohibitive transactional friction.