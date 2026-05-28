UK Home Office Spends Millions on New Boats to Tackle Channel Migrant Crisis

The UK Home Office is investing millions in new and repaired vessels, including RIBs and catamarans, to manage the ongoing English Channel migrant crisis, as arrivals continue despite government promises to curb crossings.

The UK Home Office is investing heavily in expanding and maintaining its fleet of vessels to address the ongoing migrant crisis in the English Channel.

Significant sums are being allocated to rent new rigid hull inflatable boats (RIBs) and to repair existing tactical boats and RIBs. Specifically, a £1.259 million contract secures three crewed RIBs for one year, with an option to extend for another two years. This deal covers crew accommodations and food for round-the-clock eight-hour shifts.

Additionally, a separate £1.6 million three-year agreement focuses on repairing the current fleet of RIBs and other tactical boats. Last month, the government also committed £30 million over three years to charter four new catamarans-BSC Enterprise, BSC Contender, BSC Courageous, and BSC Intrepid-to collect migrants from unseaworthy vessels. These 79ft by 29ft catamarans are larger and more modern than previous models, each capable of carrying up to 80 migrants, and are intended to work alongside the smaller, faster RIBs.

The newly rented RIBs, measuring 8.5 meters, must be able to carry at least 20 recovered individuals for transfer to larger rescue ships or occasionally bring them ashore. They are also required to track migrant boats that refuse to stop, maintain a steady speed of 20 knots, and reach bursts of 40 knots. Contract documents detailing the RIBs' specifications and procedures under 'Saving of Life and Salvage' have been redacted.

The contractor for the RIB rental is Boatserv, a company normally involved in underwater cable laying. The expansion comes as crossings have risen with improved weather, with nearly 1,000 migrants arriving from France over a recent bank holiday weekend. Since the crisis began eight years ago, the total number of people arriving via the Channel has reached 200,000.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to end the crossings and dismantle the smuggling gangs facilitating them, but so far deportations remain low, with only 7,612 individuals removed. The continued investment suggests the Home Office anticipates the challenge will persist for years





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Home Office Channel Migrant Crisis Ribs Catamarans Border Security Command Migrant Arrivals Deportations Keir Starmer

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