An independent review reveals that thousands of UK bank branches have closed, leaving millions without access. Labour is urged to enact new laws to protect vulnerable customers and businesses from financial harm.

The Labour Party has faced urgent calls to enact new legislation protecting millions of British citizens from the negative consequences of widespread bank branch closures across the nation. This political pressure follows the release of an independent review that highlights the severe damage inflicted on customers who depend on physical banking services, particularly the elderly and residents in rural areas.

Independent Review Highlights Banking Access Crisis

Former Which? director Richard Lloyd led a comprehensive review that gathered more than 18,000 responses from individual members of the public to assess the impact of closing branches. The data revealed that approximately four million people still rely on face-to-face banking services, even as lenders increasingly desert high streets in favor of digital channels.

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Since January 2021, banks and building societies have closed 2,382 branches, accounting for 45 percent of the network. Broader estimates from the consumer group Which? indicate that 6,896 branches have shut since January 2015, representing 70 percent of the locations open at the start of that period. The review noted that approximately 15,000 branches have closed since the 1980s.

Financial Harm and Consumer Vulnerability

The review found that 40 percent of consumers have experienced difficulty accessing banking services due to these closures. Nearly one in five of those affected reported being unable to carry out essential financial activities. Many individuals cited anxiety, frustration, and a sense of disconnection, exacerbated by poor internet connectivity, high costs for broadband, and a lack of public transport.

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Lack of access leads to significant financial harm, including increased vulnerability to scams. Figures from this year showed that 15 percent of people lost money to fraud they could not resolve due to difficulty accessing banking services. Others incurred charges from missed payments or experienced a loss of financial independence, with some reporting feelings of fear or abandonment that reduced trust in banks.

Impact on Small Businesses and Rural Communities

Small businesses have also suffered significantly from the disappearance of banks from town centers. Many firms found it harder to deposit cash and cheques or perform routine banking required for operations. Holding more money on premises or traveling longer distances with cash increased their exposure to theft and robbery, while some believed closures reduced high street footfall and weakened local trade.

Research identified that those experiencing the most difficulty included older people, individuals in poor physical or mental health, and people with disabilities. Mr. Lloyd stated that existing voluntary measures are insufficient and that urgent action is necessary to prevent further harm to these vulnerable groups who require in-person services.

Government Response and Future Regulatory Framework

The UK government has accepted a key recommendation for new laws to ensure people can continue to access essential face-to-face banking services. The government plans to work with the Financial Conduct Authority, industry bodies, and consumer groups to define reasonable access under a new framework that is carefully targeted and proportionate.

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City minister Lucy Rigby emphasized that while millions rely on digital banking, being able to speak to someone in person remains crucial for many people and businesses. A spokesperson for the trade body UK Finance added that the framework should build on current successes and remain flexible as customer needs evolve in the digital age.